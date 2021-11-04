On Thursday, Nov. 4, millions of Hindus will gather to celebrate one of India’s biggest holidays of the year — Diwali, a five-day festival of lights. Though the festival originated in India, it is now celebrated worldwide and not just by Hindus, but also Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists.
The earliest mentions of Diwali are found in the Padma Purana and the Skanda Purana, Sanskrit texts which were completed in the second half of the first millenium CE.
Each day of Diwali is dedicated to a different tradition to honor the Hindu gods and to honor the bond of family and friends.
The first day is spent exchanging food and gifts between friends and family. On the second day, people place tea lights around their doorways and balconies to celebrate the light. The third day is regarded as the most important and is dedicated to honor Lakshmi, the goddess of happiness and good fortune. Families gather for a prayer followed by a feast.
On the fourth day, food offerings are prepared for puja, a devotional prayer ritual. The day is spent praying and feasting. Traditions state that performing puja on Diwali can help to win the favor of Lakshmi and invite prosperity, health and abundance into the home.
On the fifth and final day, the bond between siblings is celebrated by brothers and sisters exchanging gifts and performing special rituals.
Diwali can be tied to various spiritual stories and traditions that differ between the Northern and Southern regions of India. Despite differences, celebrations in both regions start with the celebration of the human form of Vishnu, the Hindu deity of creation, protection and transformation.
In Northern India, tradition states that Rama, the seventh reincarnation of Vishnu, returned to his kingdom Ayodhya after spending 14 years of exile in the forest.
Light plays a key part in this festival because during his return, Rama was greeted with lighted diyas, or oil lamps, by the villagers, welcoming him home. Diwali, the festival of light, was born from this illuminated return.
In Southern India, Diwali is a time to ask the gods for prosperity in the coming year. Southern India celebrates Lord Krishna defeating the demon Narakasura and freeing 16,000 women from the demonic evil king. In this version, Lord Krishna is the eighth reincarnation of Vishnu.
Diwali is also known as Deepavali in Southern India, coming from the ancient Indian language Sanskrit, and it translates to “line of lamps.” Deepavali is slightly different, as it is celebrated for only four days and focuses entirely on Lord Krishna’s defeat of Narakasura.
The Hindu goddess Lakshmi is also celebrated during Diwali. According to some traditions, Lakshmi roams through celebrations and enters any house that is pure, clean and bright enough to grab her attention.
The essence of Diwali is celebrating the art of storytelling and lessons of the triumph of good over evil and light over dark — hence the symbolism and importance of light in Hindu culture. People line up clay lights outside of their homes to symbolize the inner light that wards off dark energy and spirits.
Diwali is regarded as one of the most important spiritual celebrations in Hinduism and other religions because it values prosperity, family and the good in life.