On Monday, Oct. 24, millions of Hindus across the world will celebrate what is for many the largest and most important holiday of the year — Diwali, the festival of lights.
Diwali gets its name from the Sanskrit word, Deepavali, which means “row of lights.” Diwali is not limited to Hindus, as Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists also have their own celebrations. In India, there are also regional differences in the traditions associated with the festival.
In most cases, it is celebrated over five days, starting with Dhanteras.
On Dhanteras, Hindus will clean their homes as preparation for the upcoming celebrations. They will light diyas, which are small, clay, oil-filled pots, and place them around their homes, where they will remain lit for the next five days. Rangolis, which are colorful designs made of sand, will adorn the floor and entryways to the house.
The second day is Kali Chaudas. On this day, families will serve sweets and perform rituals to ward off any evil. A prayer is performed and coconuts are offered to Hanuman, a deity that symbolizes strength and energy, in order to receive protection from spirits.
The third day is the pinnacle of the festival and is traditionally celebrated as Diwali. People perform prayers to Lakshmi, who signifies wealth and prosperity, and invite her into their homes. In the evening, the celebrations begin. Families will dress up in traditional clothing, feast and light fireworks.
The fourth day is called Annakut, which means “mountain of food.” Gujaratis also signify the fourth day as the new year. Many Hindus will go to temples and take blessings. On this day, Hindu temples will prepare and present an array of sweets and foods to those who visit.
The fifth and final day is Bhau-Beej, also called Bhai Dooj. This day celebrates the bond between a brother and sister. Traditionally, the brother will come and visit the sister and the sister will recite a prayer to protect their brother from evil.
Diwali can be tied to many religious stories and traditions, and regionally there are many differences. However, most stories from western India are related to Lord Vishnu, the Hindu deity of creation, protection and transformation, who has 10 primary avatars, or forms.
In northern India, Diwali is linked to the stories in the epic “Ramayana.” It is the day that Rama, the seventh avatar of Vishnu, returned home to Ayodhya, after 14 years of exile and the defeat of the demon Ravana. Upon his arrival, the city lit up in diyas, guiding him home, thus creating the festival of lights celebrated today.
In southern India, Diwali celebrates the day that Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Vishnu, defeated the demon Narakasura. In western India it signifies the day that Lord Vishnu sent the demon King Bali to the underworld, and in eastern India the festival is associated with the Goddess Kali, who symbolizes the victory of good over evil.
Regardless of the differences in how Diwali is celebrated, its essence lies in the lessons told from these stories — good over evil and light over darkness. Thus the celebrations are rooted in good, by praying over others and welcoming prosperity and happiness into the life and homes of those who celebrate.