When the 13th Amendment to the United States Constitution was ratified in 1865, former slaves expected freedom for the rest of their lives, as it ruled slavery of any kind unlawful.
However, Ava Duvernay explores a loophole, which deems a form of slavery acceptable in the legal form of criminal punishment. Duvernay's documentary “13th” takes a well-informed look at this loophole and administers a researched look at the American incarceration system and how it contributes to systemic racism today.
DuVernay’s documentary provides timely yet infuriating information about systemic racism, which has not been addressed nearly as often as DuVernay and the interviewees would like. She interviewed academics, lawyers, researchers and politicians for commentary throughout the documentary about why the system is this way today, tackling its core issues.
The documentary starts with a shocking statistic, delivered through a speech by former President Barack Obama: Although the United States only constitutes 5% of the world’s population, it also has 25% of the world’s prisoners. This is the basis of the entire film and is followed with source-based information explaining what causes this alarming rate of incarceration.
The film goes into detail about the film “The Birth of a Nation” by D. W. Griffith, which was released in 1915. Viewers today notice the apparent blackface and stereotypes of black men — criminals, dangerous to white women, rapists and abusers. "The Birth of a Nation" also glorifies the actions of the Ku Klux Klan, depicting them as the heroes in society.
The documentary describes “The Birth of a Nation” as “life imitating art.” One example of how this was shown was the traditional practice of the Ku Klux Klan burning the cross. This practice, however, was an idea that came from the film, according to the documentary.
Duvernay presents “The Birth of a Nation” as a parallel to modern political systems and social biases. For instance, while explicitly segregated bathrooms or schools have been outlawed, black men are still seen as criminals by many, just as they were in a film from 1915, according to the documentary.
Moving through time, DuVernay provides information about the instances leading up to the Black Lives Matter movement. She provides the example of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African American boy who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly flirting with a white woman. This was one of the first examples she discussed before going into cases that we see today, such as Trayvon Martin’s death.
DuVernay criticizes both political parties in this documentary. We see examples of Hillary Clinton using the word “super-predators” to describe African American youth and Donald Trump’s advocacy for the death penalty of the 1989 Central Park Five (who, as the world later found out, were innocent).
“We make them their crime,” Bryan Stevenson, lawyer and founder of the Equal Justice Initiative, said in the documentary. “That’s how we introduced them. ‘That’s a rapist, that’s a murderer, that’s a robber, that’s a burglar, that’s a gang leader.’ And through that lens, it’s easier to accept that they’re guilty and they should all go to prison.”
The documentary reveals the dangers to our society and how, even though America has eradicated forms of racism, it still prevails. Many of these examples come from racism as a form of business to fund quotas in private prisons or by passing laws to provide money to a private legislation writing organization, such as the American Legislative Exchange Council.
The interviewees later acknowledge that media and technology have provided a new development for racism: witnesses can record and share it.
“We don’t know what the next iteration of this will be, but it will be,” Van Jones, CNN political commentator, said in the documentary. “It will be. And we will have to be vigilant.”
The documentary questions if African Americans were ever truly “free” in the United States. While this documentary tackles heavy subject matter, DuVernay rolls the credits with a gleeful scene of black adults and children enjoying a number of activities, such as creating films, playing sports and spending time with family and friends.
“People say all the time, ‘Well, I don’t understand how people could have tolerated slavery?,’” Stevenson said at the end of the documentary. “‘How could they have made peace with that?’ ‘How could people have gone to a lynching and participated in that?’ ‘That’s so crazy, if I was living at that time I would never have tolerated anything like that.’ And the truth is we are living in this time, and we are tolerating it.”
