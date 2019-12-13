The East Broad Street Taco Stand location will permanently close on Sunday, Dec. 15 after 28 years of operation, according to a Dec. 13 press release. The eatery did not specify a reason for its closure.
The Taco Stand locations on Milledge Avenue and Barnett Shoals Road will remain open, according to the release.
Rod Pharr, a partner in the restaurant, said in the release it was the “right time” to close the shop after “almost 30 years” of operation.
The fast-casual eatery has offered an array of tacos, quesadillas, nachos or plain chips and salsa to Athenians and tourists since its downtown location opened in 1992. Flagpole Magazine named the restaurant the “Meal for a Deal” in 2015.
“We enjoyed 28 great years downtown and witnessed a lot of positive growth there which we were glad to be a part of,” Taco Stand co-founder and partner Randle Roberts said in the press release. “We’re glad to leave downtown on a positive note.”
