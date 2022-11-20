Dreamscape showcase highlights UGA student designers and models

On Nov. 18, the University of Georgia Fashion Design Student Association debuted their fall fashion show, “Wonderland: The Land of Dreams,” at the Georgia Museum of Art. The student organization described the show as containing surrealist looks, inspired by dreamscapes and psychedelic fantasy, all within the realm of dreams.
The fabric of dreams is that which was expertly cut, woven and sewn into the gala dress that the showcase was composed of This semester’s wicked display of unconscious creativity and beautiful existentialism summarized the feeling of peering into a dream, pulling back the curtains of the human mind and staring into the glittery abyss. Caroline Solomon, president of the FDSA, described the reasoning behind the theme.
“They suggested the idea of a dreamscape, I really liked that idea,” Solomon said. “It's a very versatile topic, something that you can do a lot with.”
“And there's a lot of things tied up in [the idea of a dream], there is a sort of bizarre Alice in Wonderland sort of [feeling]... But then there's also the unconscious and our dreams and Sigmund Freud… I just felt like people could take it a lot of different ways. And I didn't really want to box people in so that's why I liked it. It seemed like other people did, because that's the one that we ended up [with]” Solomon said.
The varied and unconventional interpretations of the theme added to the dreamy feel of the event. Much like dreams, no two designs or models looked or wore their piece the same way, but, like overhearing a close friend divulge the strange and wonderful tales of the mind at rest, each was able to be fully enjoyed and appreciated by the audience.
From dresses inspired by white rabbits and red queens, to gowns whose colors seemed to be pulled from innocent minds, the innovation and inspiration of the student artists and models perfectly exemplified what it felt like to dream. Every new piece drew viewers to the edge of their seats, not knowing what to expect next.
“I thought about dream state and the unconscious mind and how it kind of just jumbles things together. And my dress is a patchwork dress of a bunch of sweaters,” said Liam Scott, a designer with FDSA. “So my process was very jumbled … lots of improvisation.”
These dresses and garments go far deeper into the concepts of dreams than psychedelic swirls and rabbits with pocket watches. Madeline Bates, a designer and model in the show and FDSA treasurer, created her dress using almost 1,000 coffee fillers, each hand-dyed and ruffled to look like flowers.
To her, the dress was not made simply to exist in this dream-like state, but to represent innovation, unconventionality and seeing the beauty in something the typical eye wouldn’t always focus on. This exemplified the peculiar nature of dreams to fixate on something seemingly insignificant, and turn the blasé into a blaze of artistic ingenuity.
Visuals were not the only important part of this show. In a debut collaboration, the Student Composer Association at UGA worked together with FDSA to create a more immersive experience. The models walked at staggered intervals, giving each ample time to show off the creations of the designers in time to the individually catered musical pieces. This blend of fashion and sound, in addition to the otherworldly visuals around the venue allowed the audience to enter the dreamscape.
“We had a few meetings where we paired up some composers and designers and they would look at the sketches of the designers’ looks and come up with some words together that describe the look and kind of the vibe they were going for. The composers could then take those words and turn them into a feeling that was expressed through music,” Solomon said.
The show was the culmination of months of progress, hundreds of yards of fabric and ironically, dozens of sleepless nights. But this lack of sleep and excess of effort and care translated into an experience in which the fragile tightrope teetering over sleep and dreams was displayed with confidence, originality and beauty.
“It kind of puts everyone in this space where they have to sort of sit and watch and consider these pieces of art.” Solomon said. “And it's a really unique way of appreciating that art.”