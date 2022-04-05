Drive-By Truckers, an Athens-based alternative-country band, will play at 40 Watt Club for their annual four-night homecoming event “HeAthens” from April 6-9.
After having to cancel the event in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the band is poised to make its return to the famed Athens venue. The series of shows will mark the 21st homecoming show for the band.
Employees at 40 Watt Club are also excited to have the hometown band return to the venue, which has hosted the event annually since its inception. A massive turnout is expected for each night.
“Drive-By Truckers have a really close relationship with the 40 Watt and we love having them every year,” employee Zoe Dillon said. “We have been getting calls off the hook about the concerts. It’s going to be a packed house and I know a lot of people are looking forward to it.”
A portion of the proceeds from the four-night event will go to Nuci’s Space, a local nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent suicide and raise awareness for mental illness and suicide prevention. Drive-By Truckers has been working with Nuci’s Space since their beginning in 2000.
Before the final show on April 9, a cookout and music memorabilia auction will be thrown at Nuci’s Space to celebrate the band’s homecoming. It’s set to begin at noon and end at 4 p.m.
Patterson Hood, the frontman of Drive-By Truckers, is originally from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, but has always considered Athens to be the home of the band since coming to town in April 1994.
The group began performing together in 1996 and released its first album “Gangstabilly” in 1998. Although the band officially formed in 1996, Hood and bandmate Mike Cooley had been playing music together in multiple bands since 1985.
“I moved to Athens and that’s when all the good stuff started happening,” Hood said. “I put together my dream band with people I met while working sound for music in Athens, and talked Cooley into joining up and that was the beginning of the Drive-By Truckers.”
Since 1998, the band has released 13 studio albums and are currently in the process of making the 14th. The band has also performed live many times. Hood said somewhere in between 2500-3000 shows have been played.
After releasing their 12th studio album “The Unraveling” in January 2020, the pandemic put a halt on the live music industry and the Drive-By Truckers were hit hard, as they had to cancel tour dates.
Over the past two years, the band members have held livestreams to play music for fans and also released an album in October 2020 titled “The New OK.” Last summer, the band was finally able to get together to make music again and fell right back into the groove of it all.
“Instead of practicing, we decided to go to the studio for 3 days and play all the new songs we had written over the year and do that instead of practice,” Hood said.
For all four shows, the group will play a wide variety of music. Homecoming will mark the start of a long tour for the band.
“We will play songs from every single album, a lot of our new songs, old songs, the hits, deep cuts, some wacky covers, and who knows what else will happen,” Hood said.
Drive-By Truckers will be perform alongside multiple guests for the series of shows. The artists include Jay Gonzalez and the Guilty Pleasures, Pilgrim, Motrik, Camp Amped Band and David Lowery and The Georgia Crackers. Comedian Drew Morgan will also perform stand-up at the first two shows.
“I’m really excited about the opening acts this year,” Hood said. “We always curate the other bands for homecoming early and it is a big deal. We usually have a list and book them a couple of years beforehand.”
Hood is eager to perform in town. He has always found Athens to be the band’s home and finds joy in coming back to where the band began.
“Athens has been better to me than anywhere imaginable, it’s where I have my deepest roots,” Hood said. “It is always so great to come home.”