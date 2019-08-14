It's hard to read the mood of campus on the first day of classes.
There are the overly eager freshmen who call their moms after every class, the super seniors who couldn't bother to bring a pen and the students who just returned to reality after a dream summer abroad.
Students have been a mix of excitement, dread, nostalgia or boredom. But some experiences are consistent across campus -- 90-degree heat, uncomfortably crowded walkways, infamous bookstore lines and reconnecting with friends.
We talked to some students about what they've been feeling on this first day and how their classes have been going.
Seniors Dane Hulsey and Elizabeth Goggin started off their first day of class with some salsa dancing! They are both taking a ballroom dancing course this year— gabby (@gabbymiranda16) August 14, 2019
“It’s a fun, relaxed course to take my last year”-Hulsey @redandblack pic.twitter.com/cLo3N0NcRU
For freshman Jacob Brunner, UGA has been his dream school. And on the first day, he said it finally felt real that he would be able to call this campus home. #UGA23— Erin Schilling (@erinschilling85) August 14, 2019
"I loved walking past Sanford especially, that place is a legend." pic.twitter.com/s4ilctPCkT
It’s the first of many firsts for first-year Chase Barker. Barker said he is looking forward to becoming a part of the #UGA community. “I’m excited to be in the college environment,” he said. “I’ve met a lot of cool people so far and can’t wait to see what’s next.” @redandblack pic.twitter.com/3giEAsgNo4— Jessica Hamlin (@jessicaAhamlin) August 14, 2019
With a lighter course load, third-year Frankie Granberry is looking to make this year all about getting the “full college experience.” “I’m hoping to get more involved,” she said. @redandblack pic.twitter.com/vRXzTDRId1— Jessica Hamlin (@jessicaAhamlin) August 14, 2019
Reese Johnson transferred to #UGA for the start of his junior year ... And somehow ended up in class an hour before it started.— Erin Schilling (@erinschilling85) August 14, 2019
"So far, it's been a lot of fun. It's been a whole mess, but a fun mess." pic.twitter.com/6yCIeLjZE7
On their last first day at UGA, Jyoti Makhijani and Sage Hooten fulfilled their first-day tradition one more time—a picture under the tree in front of the (now empty) Herty Field Fountain. Freshman year roommates turned seniors, today feels ‘bittersweet’ for them. @redandblack pic.twitter.com/NouQxCJBcI— Sherry Liang (@SherryLiang) August 14, 2019
