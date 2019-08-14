190813_RAC_FreshmanWelcome-13.jpg

The University of Georgia held its annual Freshman Welcome in Sanford Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 13, the day before classes began. (Photo/Ryan Cameron, rac86114@uga.edu)

It's hard to read the mood of campus on the first day of classes. 

There are the overly eager freshmen who call their moms after every class, the super seniors who couldn't bother to bring a pen and the students who just returned to reality after a dream summer abroad. 

Students have been a mix of excitement, dread, nostalgia or boredom. But some experiences are consistent across campus -- 90-degree heat, uncomfortably crowded walkways, infamous bookstore lines and reconnecting with friends. 

We talked to some students about what they've been feeling on this first day and how their classes have been going. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.