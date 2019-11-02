If you aren’t sure where the best places are to hike or outdoor rock climb around Athens, you’re in luck. We compiled a list of three locations under an hour-and-a-half drive for you to hike or rock climb.

Panther Creek Falls Where: Panther Creek Falls, Clarkesville, Georgia Address: Panther Creek Trailhead, Old Historic U.S.441, Clarkesville, GA Distance from Athens: 1 hour 10 minutes, 61 miles Hike it: 7 miles round trip Climb it: Bouldering options, but be wary of slippery rocks

Panther Creek Falls offers a flat hike for the first 2 miles. According to Atlanta Trails, the trail veers left at a fork at 2 1/4 miles, reaching “a series of tumbling waterfalls soon after. The route scrambles over several massive, chiseled rock outcrops and makes several more tributary crossings, nearing the large waterfall downstream.”

Just before 3.5 miles, hikers will reach multi-tiered waterfalls then pass the base of Panther Creek Falls, at which point the trail departs with a reverse outbound trail.

Want to climb? Bouldering, or free climbing without ropes or harnesses, on rocks near the waterfall is your best option. Be wary of slippery rocks surrounding the waterfall, and wear closed-toed, sturdy shoes.

Tallulah Gorge Where: Tallulah Gorge, Tallulah Falls, Georgia Address: Tallulah Gorge State Park Jane Hurt Yarn Road, Tallulah Falls, GA Distance from Athens: 1 hour 12 minutes, 65 miles Hike it: Multiple options for hikers Climb it: 18 total climbing routes

Tallulah Gorge State Park offers a picturesque view of the 1,000 foot-deep gorge in Tallulah Falls. The water is regulated by a dam, making the gorge hikable for all those who obtain a gorge floor permit at the visitor’s office.

Gorge floor permits are limited to 100 a day, so arrive to get yours when the visitors’ office opens at 8 a.m. The hike to the canyon floor is a two-to-three-hour strenuous hike that starts with a descent via a steep staircase and a walk across a suspension bridge. This activity requires sturdy, closed-toed shoes, and visitors should be aware that the gorge floor is slippery. Visitors to the floor will be stepping on many rocks, so this trek requires some balance. The hike on the gorge floor takes visitors to a sliding rock and swimming hole — the only place the park permits swimming within the gorge. Visitors will then ascend the gorge with a steep hike up the canyon. Pets are not allowed to the gorge floor.

There are various other hikes in the state park, including around the 2-mile canyon rim. If you choose to climb, there are 18 climbing routes in the state park. They are mostly trad climbing, a style of climbing where climbers place all gear required to protect against falls, removing it when the pitch is complete. Twenty climbing permits are administered per day at the visitor’s center.

You can find out more about these routes from Mountain Project or from the Tallulah Gorge State Park website.

Yonah Mountain Where: Yonah Mountain

Approximate Address: 1900 Chambers Road, Cleveland, GA

Distance from Athens: 1 hour 16 minutes, 58.7 miles via US-441 N

Hike it: 4.4 miles round trip

Climb it: 133 total climbing routes according to mountainproject.com

Yonah Mountain, 4 miles away from downtown Cleveland, offers a semi-strenuous hike. The trailhead is on Chambers Mountain Road south of Helen. Ascension takes a 2.2 mile uphill trek, with some steep areas of the trail. The trail has few forks — with one at the 1.6 mile mark, at which hikers should continue uphill — and another shortly after, at which both paths take visitors to the summit.

While the scenic view of North Georgia’s Appalachian trail is stunning, visitors should be aware that there are sudden drop-offs that are extremely dangerous. While this hike is kid and pet friendly, caretakers should be cautious.

Yonah Mountain offers 133 climbing routes for climbers at all levels. Visitors can climb trad, sport, toprope or boulder trails. Mount Yonah is mostly a single-pitch area, but there are some multi-pitch routes.

“For most routes, a 60-meter rope is plenty, but some of the Balance Climb routes are very long, so you might need two ropes in places,” the Mountain Project suggested.