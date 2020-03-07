A stage with red curtains and a backdrop of colorful images and mystical creatures was telling enough that the audience was in for not just a concert, but an experience. At Athens Institute for Contemporary Art, the first performances of the two-day festival Adverse Fest 2020 kicked off. Later that night, other performances followed at Caledonia Lounge.
The space in ATHICA was intimate, but it was perfect for the performances as many were interactive with the audience. Before the show, people stood in anticipation with many unsure of what to expect. Attendee Michael Richey said he was expecting “nothing and everything.”
“I’ve heard it's supposed to be weird, but interesting, so I thought I’d check it out,” Richey said.
The first act was performed by John Kiran Fernandes whose sound centered around “ambient lute clarinet inspired by birdsong where there are nonsynchronous loops.” The artist played fluttery notes on the clarinet and recorded them so they would playback, resulting in overlapping sounds and tones. He then walked around in the audience while playing the clarinet, giving the audience sounds from different proximities.
The second act was indie-pop artist Josey (F.L.E.D.) who played keyboard and mixed this with electronic beats. Some songs were bouncy while others were more drawn out. Their music explores what it means to be queer in the present time, with personal and distinctive lyrics.
Throughout the performances, the audience stood very still and attentive, trying to absorb every sight and sound. It resembled people admiring art in a gallery rather than a concert, making the gallery setting more fitting.
Diatom Deli, a multi-instrumentalist and vocalist from Nashville, was the third act. She invited the audience to sit down as sounds of nature such as birds and rustling leaves became audible. She was able to create poignant soundscapes by layering her own classical guitar playing and vocals. The audience was entranced by projections that evolved with the sounds as they grew in intensity. In addition, she also performed a song that resembled a thunderstorm with flashing lights.
Last, but certainly not least, was an act performed by Wizard Apprentice whose music is minimalist but definite. She too invited the audience to sit down as there was a video element in her performance. These videos were images of her own face talking and this provided commentary through her whole performance.
According to her website, she is a “highly sensitive introvert” so she communicated to the audience through multimedia. Her songs contained heavy beats along with her own vocals and drums and were centered around being in love with a toxic and abusive person. She performed her newest song “Dig a Pit” where she symbolically cleanses herself of the toxicity.
Adverse Fest performances will continue on Saturday, March 7 at Athens Institute for Contemporary Art from 5-9 p.m. followed by performances at Caledonia Lounge from 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
