Students flowed in and out of the Tate Theatre on Saturday afternoon for the third annual Elevate Film Festival, hosted by the Black Theatrical Ensemble at the University of Georgia.
The festival is not only an opportunity for students to show their short films to the public and be awarded for their hard work, but it is also specifically designed to showcase minority talent in the field of filmmaking.
After the films were screened, a formal awards ceremony was held on Sunday at the Georgia Museum of Art to celebrate all of the achievements and announce the winners for several categories, from Best Director to Best Picture. An audience choice award was also handed out, voted on by those who attended the Saturday screenings.
In line with its mission, all short film submissions highlighted diversity with regards to race and ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, ability or religion, either in front of or behind the camera.
Alexis Perry, a junior biomedical physiology and psychology double major, is the vice president of BTE and played a major role in making Elevate possible. Some of her responsibilities included scheduling the films, picking up awards, preparing decorations, coordinating with the directors, selling tickets and more.
“Elevate started as there having never been a film festival at UGA ever, so we wanted to kind of take it a step further,” Perry said. “We wanted to have not only a film festival, but also shed light on minorities, whether that’s the struggles that minorities experience or just cultures and the joys that come with that.”
According to Perry, when people hear minority-based films, a lot of people’s minds immediately jump to “struggle films.” However, Elevate presented a diverse array of subject matter in its films, such as lighthearted documentaries, comedies and dramas.
“We had a lot of films where it does talk about some of the issues and some of the traumas that minorities experience, but we also on the same hand got a lot of light hearted [submissions], just kind of sharing those funny quirky things about the experience,” Perry said.
One of those submissions was from co-director Chinelo Ireh, a freshman political science and international affairs double major at UGA, with her semi-autobiographical film “Type A, B, C,” about a friend group of three Black freshmen girls trying to manage both the academic and the social aspects of college.
Through the depiction of three girls studying for an existential philosophy exam, Ireh sought to display current archetypes of Black girls that you see on social media and in the real world.
“I wanted to see more Black women in movies just being normal. I didn't want a racial struggle. I just want to see people having fun and living life and doing what they do,” Ireh said. “I wanted a buddy movie about Black girls having a good time and living life.”
Ireh said that Elevate gave her an opportunity as a student that is not majoring in film or entertainment and media studies to do something that she is passionate about.
“I think everybody's a little bit into movies, but I’ve always been a little too into them,” Ireh said.
Because UGA is a predominantly white institution, Ireh said that she often will walk into certain spaces and not see anybody who remotely looks like her.
“Having a film festival dedicated to minority art is very crucial because it gives us a say in the art that's created and pushed by greater society. Elevate is important because it gives the little guy a try,” Ireh said.
Di Quon, a graduate student in performance, brought a unique perspective as director of the short film “Agu” as a professional working actress for 19 years and a teacher of acting on camera for undergraduates.
“Agu” was made as part of a 72-hour shootout, a challenge where filmmakers must write a script, shoot it, edit it and then have a finished product all within 72 hours.
As a mother to her daughter Wilhelmina, who also stars in the short film, Quon was greatly impacted by the plethora of school shootings in the United States, specifically the Uvalde, Texas shooting which occurred not long before the short film was written.
“My daughter is school age and every day I send her to school and I hold my breath. It was really on my mind, especially [Uvalde] where the parents couldn't get in the building,” Quon said. “I wanted to utilize [filmmaking] and utilize this platform, which is what I think filmmakers should do to bring attention to a problem that's going on in society.”
Quon said that it was an eye-opening experience moving to Georgia from New York because it made her realize that she was a true minority, especially in her field.
“I'm a New Yorker, so diversity is kind of, in some ways a given [there],” Quon said.
According to Quon, minorities in the film industry have unique experiences as they have to worry about the perpetuation of stereotypes and other false depictions, all while trying to make money in the industry.
“There are some incredible visions that are not the main subject matter at UGA because of the population,” Quon said. “I think it's important to raise [diversity at] UGA, because I think it only benefits the pool of students and the pool of talent to have all different voices.”