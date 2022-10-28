Eli Cain, a 22-year-old country singer-songwriter from Watkinsville, Georgia, is making a way for himself in Athens’ music scene.
Cain is a jack of all trades when it comes to being a performer. He plays guitar, sings and writes his own music. Cain has played the guitar for three years, but only began singing along a little over a year ago.
For the past three years, Cain’s full-time gig has been managing a crew at DASOR Painting, a house painting business based in Statham, Georgia. The hours are strenuous for an aspiring musician, painting every weekday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. But, to the surprise of many, this is where his songwriting blossoms.
“A lot of times, I'll just be painting and think of a cool melody that I'll be humming. Then I may put some words to it and I'll just write it on whatever I have nearby to save it for later. I'll take it home and hopefully make a full song that night,” Cain said.
Chad Cain, Eli Cain’s cousin, has been there every step of the way as music has become more and more prominent in Eli Cain’s life.
“When he told me he wanted to sing, it kind of caught me off guard because I knew he had started picking up the guitar and playing some,” Chad Cain said. “He went out West for a little while and came back and he was like, ‘Hey, I wrote a song.’”
As his hobby began gaining traction, Eli Cain felt the next step was performing. He chose downtown Athens as the place to kickstart his career.
“One night I was like, ‘You know what, I'm just gonna go to open mic night at Boar’s Head,’” Eli Cain said. “I didn't tell anybody but Chad because I wanted somebody to come with me. Chad ended up telling a ton of people, and they all came to surprise me.”
As of late, Eli Cain has teamed up with an all-girl band of sisters known as The Castellows for his past two shows in downtown Athens. The group sings covers, as well as some of their own original songs.
Ellie Balkcom, one of the members of The Castellows, has thoroughly enjoyed the onstage chemistry between her band and the aspiring musician.
“It's super fun to just play music with people who have the same styles as you,” Balkcom said.
Eli Cain has slowly become more comfortable on the stage with the more opportunities he has had to perform.
“His whole stage presence and voice and songwriting has all gotten better in the past year or so since he really started doing all this, which has been neat to watch,” Chad Cain said.
Over the past year, Eli Cain has developed his own style of songwriting and performing. However, his music is not like what most other country artists have out on the market right now.
“I feel like a lot of people in country are just trying to write a song that will be a hit. But [Eli Cain] doesn't do that at all. He just writes songs that he likes,” Balkcom said. “He's a storyteller, and he's really good at it too.”
“If I could describe his music in one word, it would be ‘home.’ A lot of his music is family-based, friends-based, faith-based and work-based. All the stuff that makes him feel like home,” Chad Cain said. “He shares his home with the rest of us.”
Eli Cain has big goals for himself in the music industry.
“I've always just thought it'd be really cool to play at the Georgia Theatre. Another goal I have would just be to continue writing songs and one day do a studio-recorded album. Everything I've done so far has been home recorded at my house,” Eli Cain said.
Eli Cain is set to perform at his biggest venue yet on Nov. 2 at Live Wire Athens.