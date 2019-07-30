Emerald Empire, a three to 14-piece band that specializes in “high-energy music for festivals, weddings, corporate events and private functions,” will be putting on a free show at The Foundry tonight, July 30, according to The Foundry’s Facebook page.
The event is open to the public, and The Foundry will be selling $4 Terrapin beers all night.
Emerald Empire formed out of a group of music students, sound engineers and studio workers who began performing gigs together in 2012. The group began getting requests for private events, at which point the members decided to capitalize on their success and turn their makeshift band into a business venture.
The band’s music spans a variety of genres, and they play covers for many popular songs. Examples of their set list include “My Girl” by The Temptations, “Shake It Off” by Taylor Swift and “No Diggity” by Black Street.
“We got a couple different genres of music, and a lot of different singers for people to hear, and we just want to kind of … showcase the variety we can do,” said Ansley Stewart, member of Emerald Empire.
The Atlanta-based group, who refers to itself as a “party starter,” plays shows all across the Southeast. They have performed with big-name artists including Aretha Franklin, Bruno Mars, Stevie Wonder and Jay Z.
The event is meant to be a showcase for Emerald Empire, at which audience members can get a taste for the band’s musical styles and, in a sense, stake out if the ensemble will be a good fit for a potential event in need of live music.
“We certainly serve our clients because it’s a lot better than watching a video, but we always love to have … you know, the more the merrier,” Stewart said. “So, I mean, anytime anyone wants to come hear live music, come one, come all.”
Tonight’s performance will be Emerald Empire’s first showcase in Athens. The band will be playing at The Foundry on tonight from 8-9 p.m. No cover charge is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.