Emerging artist Rence's virtual tour comes to UGA

Rence, an emerging artist in Los Angeles, will perform on Zoom for University of Georgia students and the public on March 7 at 5 p.m.
Rence’s virtual college tour visits 15-20 colleges around the U.S. The Zoom link to the concert will be available on the Rence and Sony Music U’s Instagram stories. Ari Elkins, a music curator and social media influencer, will be the host. The event will include a musical performance and a Q&A.
Andrew Parkin, UGA graduate and senior director of college marketing at Sony Music U, said he encourages those interested in music and music business to join and learn from Rence and Ari Elkins’ experiences.
“Rence’s performances at other schools have been incredible,” Parkin said. “We have seen really great reception through students being able to participate and hear from Rence, a recent college grad. It’s cool to get his perspective as an emerging artist.”
Parkin said that this event is important because individuals can listen to Rence’s perspective on pursuing his passion in music while also earning a college degree.
“I didn’t get this opportunity as a college student, so I think it is amazing to do so and offer it to college students now,” Parkin said.
Rence said he hopes his music uplifts people and serves as a positive force in their lives. For Rence, this means showing his moments of weakness to exemplify validation and hope.
In his new single “Endless,” Rence exemplifies these moments. Rence said that the song tries to answer big questions about the universe and his place in the world. He said this shows his struggles and knows other people relate.
“I was trying to tackle some really big questions I have inside of me,” Rence said. “ Inevitably, answers to those questions don't actually exist. You never really find them, so really that's what's endless — the pursuit of finding your place in the world and your purpose.”
Since the pandemic has moved Rence’s tours online, he said that virtual tours can be tough because so much of playing shows is feeding off the energy that you get back from the audience. This would typically progressively increase energy with every song, but Zoom is tricky, he said.
“I know as a non-artist it's really hard to get going in front of a computer screen even if you love what's happening,” Rence said. “It's an interesting dilemma for me as a performer because I have to provide pretty much all of the energy that will exist. Otherwise, it won’t be there, so it will be an interesting process in transition.”
Rence said he likes how the Q&A aspect of the event can give those interested a chance to speak to someone who has experience in the music industry. Rence also encourages all individuals to join and listen to the performance.
“I'm always looking forward to meeting more people. I love performing, but my favorite part is meeting people and getting to know people's stories,” Rence said. “I'm interested in hearing from everybody what their journey has been and what their journey will look like.”