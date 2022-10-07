A quaint white cottage with a striking red door sits patiently on Prince Avenue, hidden among the multitude of corporations and shiny new buildings that surround it, waiting for a new customer to walk through the doors and experience the magic that is the Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House.
Associated with Emmanuel Episcopal Church next door, the mission behind the business is to provide the community with quality vintage pieces that directly serve the community as all profits go towards local charities.
“I have been shocked at the amount of money that is delegated to these [charities]. From the YMCA to the Boys and Girls Club to The Ark … just thousands of dollars,” volunteer Jody Vrana said.
The thrift house not only serves the community through their charitable donations, but through the environment within the store itself. The energy is palpable upon entry; greetings from the volunteers at the cash register as soon as the door is opened exudes a sense of warmth that is sometimes hard to find in today’s large retail establishments.
The clientele range from those who are down on their luck and need a quality sweater for a dollar, to fashionistas hunting a new vintage piece for their wardrobe. Nevertheless, there is a feeling of familiarity and community between the clothing racks.
“A lot of the time people will be a little bit short on their money and someone in the store will walk up and pay for it for them. We get people from all over,” store manager Leah Goodwin said. “There’s the Denney Tower, which is a retirement community just up the road and then college students will walk over from their high rises and even people just jogging by will stop in. It’s a place people visit to get out of the house and just see other people.”
While there are some incredible luxury pieces within the store, the goal is to create a space where people of all financial backgrounds can shop comfortably. Not only are the deals extreme, with name brands going for only a few dollars, but there is also an understanding within the store that there is meaning well beyond snagging a Versace bag for cheap.
“A lady came in just today and put a pair of little reading glasses on the counter and dug around in her pocket book for about five minutes. She pulled out 52 cents and the glasses were a dollar. She said she was supposed to get a check on Friday and I just said, ‘enjoy.’ Beautiful stuff happens in here,” Vrana said.
Generation Z has turned thrifting into a common hobby, and it shows. In North America, the secondhand apparel market is growing eight times faster than the overall apparel market, according to a report by GlobalData and ThredUp.
The American secondhand market was a $35 billion industry in 2021 and is projected to reach $82 billion by 2026, according to the same report. As prices in thrift stores have risen, it has become more difficult for those of a low socioeconomic status to shop as they normally would. Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House has managed to keep the prices steady in today’s economic state as it has no motives outside of serving the community and the church.
“[Other thrift stores in Athens] are very capitalistic and are oriented to pump out as much stuff as possible. I prefer the thrift house because it’s more homey … There’s also a variety of things here outside of clothing. It reminds me of a huge thrift sale,” regular customer Eva Chauveau said.
The store carries a very specific aesthetic in the racks near the register, mimicking the wardrobe of an elderly Manhattan socialite and bleeding into funny graphic tees and colorful pants in the racks closer to the back.
“We get a lot of older items because a lot of our stuff comes from people at the church who are maybe past retirement age and downsizing from a bigger house to assisted living. They have to choose what to get rid of so we get a lot of things that have been passed down within families and a lot of vintage items,” Goodwin said.
The thrift house is much smaller than a typical thrift store, so it’s much easier to pop in and pick up a few staple pieces before an event or a night on the town. A customer could walk in with a crumpled 10 dollar bill in their pocket and walk out with an outfit that would turn heads in any circle.
“There are some truly incredible deals here. There are Ferragamo sandals, beautiful sets of china, pure amber necklaces, leather bags, you name it,” Vrana said.
Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House not only redefines access to luxury items, but redefines the typical shopping experience as a whole. There is something very unique about a store that carries designer high heels and bags and also encourages the homeless community to stop in for a shopping visit.