Envision Athens has launched a campaign declaring 2021 as the "Year of the Good Neighbor." Through this campaign, the organization aims to spread its core values of unity, equity, prosperity and compassion throughout the Athens community.
“The Good Neighbor Campaign is essentially a year-long celebration and exploration of those values,” project manager Erin Barger said. “[We are] working with residents and community leaders, people of all backgrounds, to look for good neighbors and to inspire each other to be good neighbors more and more every day.”
Envision Athens is a community and economic development movement that aims to cultivate collaboration between businesses, nonprofits, government and individuals to pursue common goals.
“The work is organized across people, places and prosperity within 14 different domains,” Barger said.
The domains include subjects such as education, environment and health. Every month of 2021, The Good Neighbor Campaign will highlight one of those domains and encourage locals to get involved in that area of the community, according to a Jan. 5 press release by Envision Athens.
Currently, Envision Athens is hosting a month-long social media event challenging its followers to complete activities designed to further the campaign’s goals. Past weeks’ challenges have included tasks such as supporting minority-owned businesses and volunteering for Martin Luther King Jr. day.
Campaign participants are eligible to receive a tote bag featuring a design by sophomore at the University of Georgia, Angelica Millen, Barger said.
Millen, an interdisciplinary art and design major, won the Athens Area Chamber of Commerce’s Mask On, Athens! art competition last September. She has since worked with Envision Athens to adapt her original design for the prize tote bag.
“I love this community … and I love how [Envision Athens] tries to get people together, especially during this time of social distance,” Millen said. “It means a lot that everyone likes [the design] so much, and that they want to use it for positive things.”
Another way to participate in the campaign is by attending virtual action groups, which are monthly workgroup meetings pertaining to the different domains. These sessions give participants a chance to learn more about Envision Athens’ work and discover ways to further their involvement, Barger said.
“After the hurdles and challenges of 2020, we believe there is no better time to launch The Year of the Good Neighbor,” Barger said. “We are asking ... the community of Athens-Clarke County to join us in uniting under a strong vision for our community’s future by committing to be good neighbors this year and beyond.”