Envision Athens, a community-wide effort working to make sure Athens continues to be a city of prosperity, hosted a Wellbeing Event at the Classic Center on Thursday night. The event brought the community together to help active Athenians know that their opinion is valued and that Envision Athens is committed to implementing the ideas that are important to them.
Sally Kimel-Sheppard, the executive director of Envision Athens, organized the event. Since being hired in April, Kimel-Sheppard has made an impact by listening to the voices of the community on what needs to be done. She collaborated with board members, leaders in the Athens community and the Athens Wellbeing Project to bring Thursday night’s event to life.
“The goal of this event overall is to bring the Athens community together for us to have some sort of conversation and agree upon what we need to do moving forward to help Athens continue to be an amazing place to live and work,” Kimel-Sheppard said.
The event commenced with a warm welcome from Mayor Kelly Girtz.
“What we want to do as a community is make sure that we’re finding out [and] that we’re measuring those aspects of our community we care about– health, behavioral health, perceptions about justice, housing, food security [and] educational needs,” Girtz said at the event. “But more than just being honest with ourselves about the portrait of what is Athens, what we want to do is say ‘Well, what are we going to do about it?’”
Good Neighbor Awards
The event began with the Good Neighbor Awards, an annual event that allows the people of Athens to nominate those who “lead with love and embody our core values: unity, equity, prosperity and compassion,” according to Envision Athens.
There were four categories for the awards– Create Athens (arts and culture), Abundance Athens (food insecurity), Educate Athens (workforce development) and Healthy Athens (mental health and substance use disorders). The winners were Bob and Melody Croft, Lauren Towe, Susan Fontaine and Drew Bowen, respectively. Kimel-Sheppard announced each finalist with words of praise, followed by warm applause from the audience.
Married couple Bob and Melody Croft won the Create Athens award for their artwork and paintings. Melody Croft received the award for her paintings, which highlighted empathy and inclusion, while her husband won the award for making artwork out of litter.
“I was shocked,” Melody Croft said. “Doing something so passive, going into your studio every day and painting something … I feel very honored that solitude was noticed.”
Bob Croft explained how during the pandemic he would always take walks in his neighborhood and began picking up litter along the way. With an eye for finding beauty in seemingly dull items, he began to look at this trash in a new and unique light and make artwork out of what would be ordinary pieces of litter to most people. Bob Croft quite literally turns trash into treasure.
“I just think that if everybody does one little thing every day to make the world better,” he said, “then we’d have the world we want.”
Addressing local issues
Envision Athens partnered with the Athens Wellbeing Project to share data on the most current issues of the city. Grace Bagwell Adams, who works at the dean’s office at the College of Public Health at the University of Georgia, kept the audience engaged as she presented the information.
Bagwell Adams explained Envision Athens’ planning process to attendees. First, AWP collected data to understand current issues. Second, they hosted four focus groups in September with key stakeholders in the community in each to discuss the most pressing needs in the city.
The third step of the plan was the listening session hosted at the event that evening for any community member to participate in a group discussion. The discussion generated action items to make progress in the four work areas of arts and culture, food insecurity, workforce development and mental health and substance use disorder.
Envision Athens’ job is now to bring individuals and groups together to find the quickest and most efficient way to meet the needs discussed at the listening session and then get the work started.
Envision Athens will take the data from the AWP, focus groups and listening session and come up with an action plan. Envision Athens will pitch the action plan to the Envision Board of Directors on Nov. 17. In December, the report and strategic plan will be made public and the plan will officially commence in January 2023.