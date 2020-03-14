Growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation or postponement of a number of county- and state-wide events, from Athens’ Ticket to Ride race to the Atlanta Science Festival. The Red & Black has compiled a list of events cancellations or postponements as a result of increasing safety measures:

UGA Performing Arts Center Events

UGA Presents has canceled or rescheduled all upcoming performances and other events at the University of Georgia's Performing Arts Center through March 29, according to a press release.

UGA Presents will refund tickets for canceled performances "over the coming weeks," and tickets for rescheduled performances will still apply to the new dates. UGA Presents expects box office phone wait times to be long due to a reduced number of in-office staff, according to the press release.

Canceled events include the Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and all performances, events and rehearsals by the Hugh Hodgson School of Music through March 27. The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis event has been postponed until an indefinite date in fall 2020.

The decision was made on behalf of the university's suspension of classroom activities for the next two weeks, according to the press release.

In the press release, UGA Performing Arts Center Director Jeffrey Martin addressed the possibility that additional performances may not continue as planned "if the current shutdown restricts the ability of students and/or artists to make adequate preparation for upcoming events.”

Events requiring special permits

The Athens-Clarke County Central Services department made a “staff decision” to cancel all public events for the month of March that were previously issued a public permit, Operations Analyst Angel Helmly confirmed.

These events include the Athens St. Patrick’s Day Festival and the Firefly Trail's 2020 Ticket to Ride race, Helmly said.

A coronavirus update posted to the ACC website at 2:00 p.m. stated Central Services will not approve special events permits during the remainder of March. The department will review new permit requests for the future, however, “but will not accept fees or issue final approvals until officials determine it is prudent to do so,” according to the update.

A 5:00 p.m. amendment to the update stated all ACC Leisure Services-sponsored events are suspended through March 29, though parks and facilities will remain open.

Classic Center events

All ticketed performances at The Classic Center will take place as scheduled, and all rescheduled or canceled events are at the discretion of the event organizer, according to a March 11 statement issued on the venue’s website.

Since the issuing of the statement, the United States Navy Band performance on March 15 has been canceled and the Casting Crowns concert on March 20 has been postponed.

Athens Jewish Film Festival Gala

The Athens Jewish Film Festival has canceled its opening gala and film screening at the Georgia Museum of Art on March 21, according to a March 14 press release by AJFJ President Ron Zell. Further information about the rest of the festival screenings from March 22-25 will be announced once the festival determines if it will be canceled or postponed, according to the release.

FLUKE Mini-Comics & Zine Festival

The 2020 FLUKE Mini-Comics & Zine Festival has been postponed to Sept. 5 as a result of growing concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival’s official Twitter account announced the postponement on March 12. Festival organizers Robert Newsome and Patrick Dean were briefed by a medical professional that holding a gathering of over 300 to 500 people was a bad idea, Newsome told The Red & Black.

The independent publishing festival was originally scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 28 at the 40 Watt Club.

Athens Children’s Book Festival

The first annual Athens Children's Book Festival has been postponed to an indefinite date, according to a press release from the Athens-Clarke County Library. The festival was originally slated to take place on Saturday, March 28.

The press release did not address a specific date or time period for the rescheduled festival. The library system stated their festival partners believe the postponement is the “best course of action for now” in the release.