If you don’t have plans settled for Valentine’s Day yet, don’t sweat it. The Red & Black has compiled a list of events within varied price ranges occurring in Athens on, before and during Valentine’s Day weekend.
A Valentine’s Tango
Dancefx Athens will host an Argentine Tango lesson followed by a social dance to cha cha, salsa and bachata music. Admission is free, but an optional donation of $5 is encouraged. The donations will go toward Project Safe.
Valentine’s Partner Yoga
Instructors from Five Points Yoga will lead a couple’s yoga class appropriate for both romantic partners and friends. All skill levels are welcome. Attendees can reserve a spot here.
Valentine’s Day Rose Sale
The University of Georgia's Horticulture Club will sell a variety of rose bouquets and potted succulents at booths in the Tate Student Center and the D.W. Brooks Mall.
Love Language
West Atlanta-based R&B artist Convict Julie will headline The Caledonia Lounge alongside hip-hop performer Harry Wright. The lineup encourages attendees to wear light pink. A Polaroid booth will be provided.
Modern Tribute to Marvin Gaye: Valentine's Weekend
United Group of Artists co-founder Knowa D. Johnson and The Aquatic Soul Collective will perform a tribute to Marvin Gaye as a part of a bimonthly series of tribute shows.
Fall in Love with Athens Valentine’s Dinner
Hotel Indigo will serve an array of dishes from restaurants around Athens, including appetizers from Chuck’s Fish and Half Shepherd and entrees from The National, Madison Bar & Bistro, Big City Bread and others. Limited release beers from Creature Comforts will be paired with each course. Pianist Grant Cowan will perform at the event. Attendees can purchase tickets here.
Valentine’s Night Out
Akademia Brewing Company will host a Valentine’s dinner featuring an assortment of beers from its Valentine’s Beer Flight and curated dishes, including grilled salmon over parmesan barley risotto and capatavi alla Puttanesca. Attendees can upgrade to wine for an extra $10 per person.
