A long weekend is coming up, bringing Martin Luther King Jr. Day with it. The Red & Black has compiled a list of events on Jan. 20 to help you celebrate the holiday and its namesake. Click on any heading to access more information about each event.
Athens MLK Day of Service
During this annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr., Athens residents can sign up to volunteer across the community at organizations such as the Athens Area Homeless Shelter or Clarke Central High School. Those interested in volunteering can register here.
Celebrate MLK Day with the Animals
Nonprofit animal rescue Sweet Olive Farm will open its gates to volunteers and visitors on Monday. A vegan lunch will be served, and family members of all ages are welcome.
4th Annual Athens MLK Day Parade and Music Festival
Local organizations, churches, school groups and nonprofits will march in the annual MLK Day parade in downtown Athens. A percentage of the funds from the event will go back to the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement. After the parade, attendees can enjoy a block party featuring live music near The Max Canada and a club crawl.
Athens MLK Day Parade Hip-Hop Night
Enjoy a night of hip-hop hosted by Free Spirit and Mokah Speaks after the MLK Day parade. The lineup of performers has yet to be announced.
