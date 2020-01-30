February is Black History Month, a yearly observance held to honor the achievements of African Americans throughout history. The Red & Black has compiled a list of places hosting events for Black History Month in 2020, from community centers to churches:
Family Day: Celebrating Black History Month
The Georgia Museum of Art will display pieces completed by artists of color in two special exhibitions along with the museum’s permanent collection. Children who attend will have the opportunity to make artwork of their own and participate in bonding activities with their families.
Black History Month: Paint Nite
The Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services department will combine Black History Month and Valentine’s Day for a night of painting. Participants will paint a Valentine’s Day themed scene while listening to a playlist of love songs released by prominent African-American musicians. This is a kid-friendly event. Purchase tickets beforehand here.
A Story Untold: Black Men and Women in Athens History
Michael L. Thurmond, author and chief executive officer of DeKalb County, will deliver a lecture and discuss his re-released book “A Story Untold: Black Men and Women in Athens History.” The first edition of the book, which details the experiences and contributions of African Americans in Athens, was published in 1978 and reissued by the Athens Historical Society in 2019.
A Celebration of the Solo Vocal Works of Hall Johnson
Black students from the University of Georgia’s Hugh Hodgson School of Music will performing a selection of vocal works from Hall Johnson, an Athens-born composer and arranger best known for his African-American spirituals.
Black History Month Book Club
UGA’s Department of History will host a book club discussing “The Women’s Fight: The Civil War’s Battle for Home, Freedom and Nation" by Thavolia Glymph, professor of history and law at Duke University. Glymph will attend the event. The department will give away 20 free copies of the book to attendees on a first come, first serve basis. Those interested in attending can RSVP and receive a copy of the book by emailing history@uga.edu.
Celebrating Inventions
The East Athens Community Center will host a day camp for children ages 6-12 to learn about black inventors and their respective inventions and innovations. The children will play trivia games and attempt to recreate the inventions. Participants are expected to bring a sack lunch. Registration can be accessed here.
Lunchtime Time Machine
UGA Associate Professor of History Diane Batts Morrow will deliver a lecture answering the question, “What do you mean black Catholic nuns taught in 1830s Baltimore?” Those interested in attending can contact history@uga.edu to reserve a spot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.