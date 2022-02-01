Athens has long been home to a diverse and robust Black community complete with influential figures, artists and Black-owned businesses. The contributions of Black community members has been integral to the structure of Athens as it exists today.
Feb. 1 marks the start of Black History Month, which celebrates and recognizes the varied and rich heritage and history of African Americans. The Red & Black compiled a list of local events to participate in to celebrate and learn about Black history.
Curator talk
On Feb. 2 from 2-3 p.m., this Zoom event will take attendees on a tour spotlighting the works of Black artists. This event will be presented by Shawnya Harris, Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson, curator of African American and African diasporic art at the Georgia Museum of Art. The tour is free to attendees, who should register through the museum’s website.
Presentation and Q&A with Hattie Thomas Whitehead
On Feb. 3 from 5-6 p.m., Linnentown descendant and co-chair of the Linnentown Project, Hattie Thomas Whitehead will be joined by Linnentown Project member Bobby Crook for a presentation and Q&A in the University of Georgia’s Myers Hall.
Linnentown was a Black neighborhood that was destroyed to make room to build three high-rise dorms at UGA. Hoping to bring justice and recognition to the former neighborhood, Linnentown Project strives to educate both the local community and decision makers. The event is free with registration and masks are required.
Documentary screening
To understand what is being done to advance social justice in Athens, the Athens Anti-Discrimination Movement created the documentary, “The Movement.” A screening of it will be held on Feb. 11 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Georgia Square Mall and features interviews and behind the scenes footage of AADM’s work for change.
Artful Conversation
Focusing on artist Ellis Wilson’s 1950 painting titled “Dusk,” this 30-minute long program will take place on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Georgia Museum of Art. The conversation will be led by associate education curator Sage Kincaid.
Book discussion
On Feb. 24 at 3 p.m., Author John W. I. Lee will discuss his new book, “The First Black Archaeologist: A Life of John Wesley Gilbert,” over Zoom. The book dives into Gilbert's life as the first professionally trained African American archaeologist. The event is free of charge with registration.
Film screening
The Georgia Museum of Art will screen “Black Is the Color: A History of African American Art” on Feb. 24 from 7-8 p.m. The film focuses on the work of influential African American artists ranging from the 1800’s to contemporary art.
Morton Theatre showings
One of the first and few surviving vaudeville theaters in the United States, Morton Theatre is located in downtown Athens. It was built, owned and operated by African American businessman Monroe Bowers (“Pink”) Morton.
During February, Morton Theatre will show a play titled “Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy” and a dance performance titled “Moving Mountains.” The play will run from Feb. 18-20 and the dance will be performed over a two-day period on Feb. 26-27. Tickets for the play range from $17-25, while the dance ranges from $10-12.