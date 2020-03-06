If you're staying in town over spring break, don't sweat it: though the university will, the city will not shut down. The Red & Black has compiled a list of events that will occur in Athens during March 6 through March 16.
Adverse Fest 2020
The two-day festival celebrates single, duo and trio experimental musicians and performance artists, including John Kiran Fernandes and Dynasty Handbag. You can access a guide to the festival here. Tickets start at $15.
Celtic Woman at The Classic Center
Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Grammy-nominated Irish musical ensemble Celtic Woman will make an appearance at The Classic Center. According to The Classic Center website, the ensemble will tell Irish stories through both traditional Celtic music and modern pop songs. Tickets begin at $39.
The Pollinators at Ciné
Ciné will screen “The Pollinators” as a part of its Science on Screen series, a grant initiative of the Coolidge Corner Theatre. The film follows migratory beekeepers in the United States and illustrates the impact bees have on the food system. A honey tasting and a brief lecture by Dr. Lewis Bartlett will follow the screening.
Athens St. Patrick’s Day Festival
The second annual festival in downtown Athens will feature live music, vendors, food trucks and activities for children. Admission is free and wearing green is encouraged (and perhaps expected).
Athens Luck of the Irish St. Paddy’s Day Bar Crawl
A pub crawl will coincide with the St. Patrick’s Day Festival. Participating bars in the pub crawl include 1785 Bar & Grill, Moonshine Bar, On The Rocks, Silver Dollar and other bars that will be announced the day of the event. All-access tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.
