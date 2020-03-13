190814_JEB_MoonlightTheaterCompany

Moonlight Theater Company is located at 675 Pulaski Street in Athens, Georgia. New York City-based comedian Caitlin Cook will perform a set at Moonlight on March 15. (Photo/Jason Born)

Though larger-scale festivals and events are being cancelled left-and-right due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, smaller shows, meet-and-greets and hikes are still scheduled to take place in Athens this weekend. The Red & Black has compiled a list of events to attend from March 13 to 15.

Friday, Mar. 13

The Amazing Acro-cats

Performance: Watch a troupe of rescued house cats ride skateboards, roll on balls, jump through hoops, and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Morton Theatre

Cost: $19+

Carla Le Fever and The Rays

Live Music: Listen to the pop/funk group perform along with Rollin’ Home.

When: 8-11 p.m.

Where: Hendershot’s Coffee

Cost: Free

Meet the Author: Lillah Lawson, Mandy-Suzanne Wong

Books: Join authors Lillah Lawson and Mandy-Suzanne Wong as they discuss their respective books and read short excerpts.

When: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Normal Books

Cost: Free

Night Hike

Nature: Hike local trails underneath the moon and stars.

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: Ben Burton Park

Cost: $2 (ACC residents), $4 (non-residents)

Saturday, Mar. 14

Athens St. Patrick’s Day Festival

Celebration: Enjoy live music, a pub crawl, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities

When: 1-10 p.m.

Where: Downtown Athens

Cost: Free

Women’s Self-Defense Class

Protection: Learn the basics of defending yourself against potential attackers in this hand-to-hand combat class.

When: 1-3 p.m.

Where:

Cost: $15-30

2020 Brew For One Launch

Beer: Join Creature Comforts for the release of its latest Brew For One pale ale, Ria Pell Ale. Food and live music will be provided. All of the proceeds from the launch will go toward Creature Comforts' Brew For One initiative. 

When: 1-6 p.m.

Where: Creature Comforts

Cost: Free admission

Cardboard Willie

Live Music: Listen to the blues-influenced rock band from Gainesville perform.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Nowhere Bar

Cost: Free

Sunday, Mar. 15

MomoCon Tabletop Game Day

Gaming: Take turns learning and playing various role-playing games and collectible card games.

When: Noon-8 p.m.

Where: The Rook & Pawn

Cost: $5

Project Safe Fundraiser

Benefit: Check out a number of dance performances, including one from Team 8 of Dancing with the Athens Stars, while raising money for Project Safe.

When: 2-6 p.m.

Where: Creature Comforts

Cost: Accepting donations

Caitlin Cook

Comedy: Watch New York City-based comedian Caitlin Cook perform “Death Wish,” a show about fear.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moonlight Theater

Cost: $8 for students, $14 general admission

