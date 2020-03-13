Though larger-scale festivals and events are being cancelled left-and-right due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, smaller shows, meet-and-greets and hikes are still scheduled to take place in Athens this weekend. The Red & Black has compiled a list of events to attend from March 13 to 15.
Friday, Mar. 13
The Amazing Acro-cats
Performance: Watch a troupe of rescued house cats ride skateboards, roll on balls, jump through hoops, and more.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Morton Theatre
Cost: $19+
Carla Le Fever and The Rays
Live Music: Listen to the pop/funk group perform along with Rollin’ Home.
When: 8-11 p.m.
Where: Hendershot’s Coffee
Cost: Free
Meet the Author: Lillah Lawson, Mandy-Suzanne Wong
Books: Join authors Lillah Lawson and Mandy-Suzanne Wong as they discuss their respective books and read short excerpts.
When: 6-8 p.m.
Where: Normal Books
Cost: Free
Night Hike
Nature: Hike local trails underneath the moon and stars.
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Ben Burton Park
Cost: $2 (ACC residents), $4 (non-residents)
Saturday, Mar. 14
Athens St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Celebration: Enjoy live music, a pub crawl, food trucks, and kid-friendly activities
When: 1-10 p.m.
Where: Downtown Athens
Cost: Free
Women’s Self-Defense Class
Protection: Learn the basics of defending yourself against potential attackers in this hand-to-hand combat class.
When: 1-3 p.m.
Where:
Cost: $15-30
2020 Brew For One Launch
Beer: Join Creature Comforts for the release of its latest Brew For One pale ale, Ria Pell Ale. Food and live music will be provided. All of the proceeds from the launch will go toward Creature Comforts' Brew For One initiative.
When: 1-6 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts
Cost: Free admission
Cardboard Willie
Live Music: Listen to the blues-influenced rock band from Gainesville perform.
When: 10 p.m.
Where: Nowhere Bar
Cost: Free
Sunday, Mar. 15
MomoCon Tabletop Game Day
Gaming: Take turns learning and playing various role-playing games and collectible card games.
When: Noon-8 p.m.
Where: The Rook & Pawn
Cost: $5
Project Safe Fundraiser
Benefit: Check out a number of dance performances, including one from Team 8 of Dancing with the Athens Stars, while raising money for Project Safe.
When: 2-6 p.m.
Where: Creature Comforts
Cost: Accepting donations
Caitlin Cook
Comedy: Watch New York City-based comedian Caitlin Cook perform “Death Wish,” a show about fear.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Moonlight Theater
Cost: $8 for students, $14 general admission
