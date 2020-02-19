This year’s Mardi Gras celebration officially falls on Feb. 25, around a week earlier than the 2019 festivity. The holiday, held the day before Ash Wednesday, is often a lavish, indulgent affair in New Orleans and other cities with a French heritage.
Though a large, New Orleans-esque holiday parade will not rip through downtown, Athens is not falling short of any celebratory events.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of ways you can celebrate Mardi Gras in the Classic City.
Athens Showgirl Cabaret
Athens Showgirl Cabaret is hosting a performance at The Max Athens in anticipation for Fat Tuesday. Local drag performers Kellie Divine, Alice Divine, Jenn Sparx and others will make appearances. Doors open at 9 p.m. and the show will begin at 10 p.m. There is no cover charge at the door, but attendees must be 21 or older to enter.
The Historic Athens Mardi Gras Masquerade
Historic Athens will host its second annual Mardi Gras Masquerade. This year’s event will celebrate the history of Western Downtown Athens, a historic area that encompasses the historic African American business district of Hot Corner, the Morton Theatre and the 40 Watt Club.
The event will feature New Orleans jazz, a best-dressed competition and a crowning ceremony of the 2020 Athens Mardi Gras Court. Join in on a night full of music, food and history for $20 per person.
Mardi Gras Celebration
Artist2Artist, Aubrey Entertainment and Hotel Indigo will present a Mardi Gras celebration with performances by Grant Cowan and Blair Crimmins & the Hookers, tarot card readings and cocktail party fare from Mama's Boy, DePalma's, Home.made and other Athens-based restaurants.
Tickets range from $15 - 90 if purchased before Feb. 22. You can purchase tickets here. General admission tickets are $15 and are also available to purchase at Cillie’s Clothing.
Mardi Gras Party
Board & Brush Athens will host a do-it-yourself workshop involving creating wood signs and clocks. Attendees will receive materials and step-by-step instructions on how to create their wooden masterpiece. In addition to the workshop, there will be a Mardi Gras-themed party in its studio with music, beads and king cake to share.
The adult workshop costs $68 per person and pre-registration is required. There is an extra fee of $20 for attendees who choose a clock for their project. The workshop is limited to one per person per project. Any individuals accompanying a paid workshop attendee will pay a fee of $30. You must be 16 or older to attend this event.
