On March 18, Tate Grand Hall was packed with hundreds of attendees at the University of Georgia Filipino Student Association’s 18th annual Filipino Culture Night. The event was titled “Kapamilya,”meaning family in Tagalog.
The event celebrated Filipino culture and the organization’s close-knit and diverse community through food, including Filipino Spaghetti and Ube Cookies, traditional and hip-hop dances, a ballad and a fashion show.
The event opened with a choir singing the national anthems of both the United States and the Philippines. Afterwards, dancers performed Tinikling, a dance done with the tapping of bamboo poles, and a Cariñosa, a dance involving a handkerchief as the main instrument. Both dances stem from traditional Philippine folk dances.
Dancers also performed a hip-hop dance with an original rap song titled “F.S. Anthem,” written and performed by Nate Sasapan, a UGA computer science student.
The event also premiered a short film titled “As The Sun Sets,” directed and written by the FSA’s technical director, Justin Kim. The film follows a Filipino American student who struggles at UGA but finds community in FSA after suffering a loss. Kim said the film included many personal elements.
“They say ‘write what you know’, and that’s what I tried to do. When I watch the film, I see little bits of myself all around it,” Kim said. “Whether you’re half Filipino, queer or a child of an immigrant, these things are very important to me and they’re included in the film.”
After 18 culture nights, FSA vice president Kiko Tumpalan is proud of the organization’s growth in active members over the years and FSA’s ability to put on bigger and better events.
Tumpalan hopes the culture nights and FSA can provide students a sanctuary away from home.
“We’re trying to create a place called home, a Kapamilya,” Tumpalan said.