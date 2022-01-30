A colorful palette of identities surrounds every vendor stationed at the Our Hope Metropolitan Community Church on Tracy Street on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Baked hallah sits on top of a colorful tablecloth, hand printed shirts hang on a rack, earrings made from every object imaginable are on display, bright paintings and busy scrawls of drawings are arranged in tall piles.
Tables stacked with books and informational posters about the Party for Socialism and Liberation are set up — a buzz of voices thrums over the entire event.
It’s the sound of old friends seeing each other for the first time in a while, or new friends meeting for the first time. It’s the sound of artists admiring each other’s work. It’s a collective of creatives and change-makers. It’s Techno Speakeasy Athens.
Change begins with a conversation
Techno Speakeasy Athens was started in August 2021 by a group of University of Georgia students, alumni and Athens locals.
“The idea developed as a conversation after a string of nights out,” said TSA co-founder and junior advertising major Zeina Khalife. “We all felt very frustrated with the Athens nightlife scene.”
This frustration centered around the music played in bars being mostly top songs and Athens nightlife spaces that claimed to be a safe space for BIPOC and LGBTQ+ people being “facades,” according to Khalife.
“We’re genuine people,” Khalife said. “We genuinely want people to feel accepted in a party space.”
“‘Why don’t we step up and start curating these spaces for the people that we care about?’” asked TSA co-founder and UGA alumnus Carson Barnes shortly before creating the new space.
TSA hopes to change the conventional systems that some feel confined by, to shake up the music, fashion and art scene and bring about social change in one “melting pot of ideals and values,” according to Khalife.
The rave and vendor fair on Jan. 29 was the third one of its kind since TSA began. Local vendors sold anything from do-it-yourself jewelry to picture frames from 1-5 p.m. This was followed by a rave that began at 9 p.m. with Barnes serving as DJ.
“It’s just that feeling of having the beat in your face,” said TSA co-founder and UGA alum JD Hyers.“That’s the most commanding sound ever — it just takes every negative and positive feeling and balls it up into this energy inside of you. It forces you to move. …That kind of music speaks to everybody and it doesn’t discriminate.”
“[Techno Speakeasy is] taking from people of power who have inherited power and hoarded that power, and distributing it into the community,” Khalife said. “I’m always trying to speak for people whose voices are robbed — I think that begins on a community level.”
Creative community
While TSA events usually only take a few weeks to plan, the organization tends to contact possible vendors at least one month in advance whom they find through social media or friends.
But a lot of times, vendors find their way to Techno Speakeasy on their own. “Creatives find creatives,” Khalife said.
Among the vendors was Marianne Mitchell, a born and raised Athens native, Kennesaw State University student and artist who had an array of dazzling paintings and prints on display.
Mitchell began painting when she tore her ACL three years ago snow skiing. Then, she realized she could be a part of a vibrant community of artists.
“[TSA] is a really nice space to have so many different people for me to meet and be a part of their life in a way that’s not ‘oh, they climbed that mountain’ or ‘they went on this vacation.’ Instead, it’s like ‘oh, they spend this time in their rooms and in their personal spaces creating these things that are way more meaningful to them than a vacation or going out with friends,’” Mitchell said.
Looking to the future
TSA plans to host many more events in the future. The next vendor fair and rave will be held at Ciné on Feb. 26.
“The main goal of TSA is not to be set in one thing and we’re always thinking of new ideas… We’re ever changing and ever morphing,” Hyers said. TSA wants to make sure they stay with their core beliefs and have the community hold them accountable.
TSA may be a new fixture in the Athens community, but it’s mission and goal to bring change are already creating an undeniable feeling of togetherness.
“There was a communal itch. And we bought a backscratcher,” Barnes said.