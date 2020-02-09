The Athens Jewish Film Festival will enter its 12th year of screening films of Jewish interest on March 21-25. Founded in 2008, the annual festival was created to bring curated Jewish cinema to Athens and celebrate emerging filmmakers.
The festival will kick off on March 21 at the Georgia Museum of Art with a celebratory gala dinner and screening of the 2019 documentary "Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles." The following three days of the festival will include screenings of two-to-three films at Ciné.
The five-day affair will conclude on March 25 at Ciné with a screening of the festival’s top three entries of its short film competition. The films will address the theme of “The Jewish Experience.” The night will then end with a closing screening of the 2018 Danish film “A Fortunate Man.”
Attendees can purchase a festival pass here for all screenings and the opening night film for $55. A festival pass including the celebratory gala dinner costs $66.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of all of the films being screened at the 2020 Athens Jewish Film Festival to give attendees a sneak peek of what’s in store at the festival.
Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles (2019)
“Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” shows viewers the origin story of the 1960s Broadway musical “Fiddler on the Roof.” The documentary includes intimate interviews with the show’s creators to document their takes on the show’s success and worldwide impact. It also explores various international productions of the show and how audiences relate to the characters.
The Keeper (2018)
“The Keeper” follows the true story of a former German soldier named Bert Trautmann, who leaves a British prisoner-of-war camp when recruited as a goalkeeper for a football non-league managed by a man named Jack Friar. Trautmann overcomes local hostility as he becomes romantically involved with Friar’s daughter, Margaret, and eventually finds himself recruited by Manchester City, a Premier League team.
A Bag of Marbles (2017)
“A Bag of Marbles” follows a pair of Jewish brothers escaping Nazi persecution in German-occupied France. The brothers work to reunite their family as they embark on a journey to escape enemy invasion. The film is the second adaptation of Joseph Joffo’s autobiographical novel “Un Sac de Billes.”
Mr. & Mrs. Adelman (2017)
A French feature film, “Mr. & Mrs. Adelman” chronicles the 45-year-long relationship between an angst-ridden writer and his muse from the 1970s onward. The film was written by its costars Nicolas Bedos and Doria Tillier.
The Second Time Around (2018)
“The Second Time Around” follows a widowed senior who breaks her hip and meets the curmudgeonly Isaac Shapiro after moving into a nursing home. Despite the evident contrast in their personalities, the woman and Shapiro fall in love over their similar taste in music. Together, they set out to fulfill the woman’s dream of going to the opera in Milan.
The Tobacconist (2018)
“The Tobacconist” follows the life of a young man named Franz who moves to Vienna for an apprenticeship at a tobacco shop. A friendship forms between Franz and psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud, who helps Franz navigate the mind of the female sex as Franz falls in love with a woman named Anezka. Together Franz, Feud and Anezka xxencounter a wild series of events as political and social conditions in Austria decline upon the Nazi occupation of Vienna.
Echo (2018)
An Israelian drama scripted in Hebrew, “Echo” follows a man named Avner who takes serious measures to decode his marriage. Suspecting his wife is having an affair, Avner records her telephone conversations to settle his thoughts. In doing so, he realizes that his wife is not the woman he thought he knew.
Holy Lands (2017)
Showcasing the passage of time and close relationships among loved ones, “Holy Lands” brings emotion, humor and drama as it tells the story of a young man facing a crossroads in life. Harry Rosenmerk leaves New York to start a pig farm in Nazareth, which angers nearby communities. This conflict results in the formation of a friendship between Rosenmerk and the town rabbi, who causes Rosenmark to reevaluate his relationship with his estranged family.
A Fortunate Man (2018)
“A Fortunate Man” tells the story of a young man named Per who moves away from his strict and devout family to become an engineer. Per moves to Denmark and climbs the social ladder as his engineering projects become successes, and he falls in love with a woman from a rich Jewish family. However, Per’s strict upbringing holds him back from fully accepting his new life.
