Self-expression is often an intimate, personal thing — a form of expression that others sometimes don’t get to witness in real time. But for those on Experimentique Night, it’s a live, open invitation for creative collaboration.
On Wednesday night, July 24, Flicker Theatre & Bar and Public Access will welcome all women, women-identifying and nonbinary individuals a chance to do something they’ve never done before, whether that be performing with people they don’t know or experimenting in a medium they’ve never touched before. The event is set to run from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Experimentique Night hopes to motivate attendees to go out on a limb in terms of self-expression, and it’s much more than just music — performances centered on visual art and film are encouraged, too.
However, this isn’t the first Experimentique Night. Performances from past years include audio-visual performances, a balloon-popping prize game, live painting, poetry readings, storytelling and all-flute musical pieces.
This year, Experimentique Night will take place at Flicker Theatre & Bar. In the past, the show has been held at venues like Ciné and Trio Contemporary Art Gallery.
If you want to take part in Experimentique Night, directly message Public Access on Facebook or email marie@publicaccesstouring.com.
