If you are new to Athens or just want to take a look around, there are a variety of tours available, each concentrating on different aspects of the town. With something for everyone, these Athens tours encapsulate what the city is all about.
Historic Athens Tours:
Guided Walking Tour of Historic Downtown & North Campus
Presented by the Historic Athens Welcome Center, the guided walking tour of historic Athens explores downtown and the University of Georgia’s North Campus. Beginning at 10:30 a.m., the tour is an hour and 30 minutes long and costs $15 per person. Free parking is provided at the welcome center.
Historic Athens Heritage Shuttle Tour
If your feet are tired from all the exploring, learn a little about Athens history on this relaxing shuttle tour also offered by the welcome center. Starting at 1 p.m., the tour lasts an hour and 30 minutes and costs $20 per person. The tour includes looks at historic houses and neighborhoods as well as downtown, UGA campus, the Double-Barreled Cannon and the Cobbham and Milledge Avenue historic districts.
Athens Music History Tours:
The final tour presented by the Historic Athens Welcome Center is the Athens Music History Tour, guided by music historian Paul Butchart. The tour focuses on the “Art Rocks” era of music in Athens, which includes bands like The B-52s and R.E.M. The tour lasts two hours and costs $25 per person. The minimum group size is four people and visitors may pick a preferred start time between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m..
Athens Beer Trail Trolley Tours:
Outer loop Thursdays
Athens Beer Trail Trolley Tours offers an “outer loop” Thursday tour, a trolley you can hop on and off of as it stops at various Athens breweries. Attendees must be 21 or over. The tour lasts one to six hours, depending on how long you stay on the trolley, and costs $28. Thursday outer loop tours stop at Akademia Brewing Co., Terrapin Beer Co., Southern Brewing Co. and The Classic Center. Guests can begin at The Classic Center or any other scheduled brewery stops at various times, with the last stop being 9 p.m..
Inner loop Fridays
Athens Beer Trail Trolley Tours’ “inner loop” Friday tour is an on and off trolley tour similar to Thursdays tours, lasting the same amount of time and costing the same amount of money per person. The 21 and up requirement remains. However, the Friday tours offer stops at Normaltown Brewing Co., Athentic Brewing Co. and Creature Comforts.
Athens Haunted History Walking Tours:
Athens Haunted History Walking tours will take you on a spooky spin around the city. The tour costs $20 and lasts approximately two hours. Children under 10 can attend for free. Offered during the off-season only Wednesday through Sunday, the tours ramp up for the fall season with nightly tours during September, October and November.
Athens Scavenger Hunt:
Athens Scavenger Hunt, presented by Let’s Roam, is an online scavenger hunt that lets you tour the town while competing for the top spot on the app. Tickets are $12.99 and players can create a group to compete in the two hour long scavenger hunt. The hunt involves puzzles, challenges and historic landmarks.
Choose a tour that fits your interests and explore what Athens has to offer. Each option presents an affordable and fun way to explore the city.