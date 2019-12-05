Akademia Brewing Company and Extra Special People (ESP) are creating a new brew, with the label on the can even being designed by one of ESP’s current participants.
The beer, which will be a sour with notes of cranberry, cinnamon and orange zest, will be named “Sour Frosty.” Akademia will donate $1 for every pour at the brewery and every case that they sell to retail stores.
To celebrate the collaboration, Akademia is hosting a percentage day on Wednesday, Dec. 11. 10% of all purchases will go toward ESP.
All employees at Akademia have had a friend or family member who has benefitted from ESP, according toAnna Riley, Akademia’s front of house manager. ESP offers different programs for those with “behavior disorders, Cerebral Palsy, Down Syndrome, Autism, Asperger’s, Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, Angelman Syndrome, Spina Bifida and many more,” according to its website.
“We all have a friend or a family member who has benefitted from what ESP provides,” Riley said. “It’s something that’s very close to our hearts here.”
Daniel Ward, the marketing intern at Akademia, helped make the collaboration possible. He said he thought having an ESP participant design the can was the perfect way to have them get involved. Typical can designs take lots of brainstorming and sometimes Akademia has to bring in outside artists for the design; this way, they can help out an organization that means a lot to them.
“When you walk into a liquor store and you’re looking for a craft beer, there’s so many options,” Ward said. “The first thing you notice, really, is the label. Our label for this is really unique, so it’s going to catch someone’s eye.”
The can will have information about ESP on the side, as well as a link to their website.
