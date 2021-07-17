On Friday Extra Special People hosted its second Friend Friday event of the summer.
The organization, which is devoted to creating transformative experiences for those with disabilities and their families, opens its doors to the community on Friend Fridays for a festive and loud summer camp atmosphere.
“It's really fun because we get to invite the community to experience camp and see what ESP is all about because it's kind of hard to describe without seeing it in person,” said ESP content coordinator Marcella Genut.
Every summer — with the exception of last year due to COVID-19 — ESP hosts a summer camp, one of the many programs and activities it offers to people with disabilities. It also offers afternoon programs, weekend and special events, family support and more.
Upon entering the ESP parking lot on Friend Friday, attendants were met with the welcoming scent of coffee from the Java Joy coffee cart and excited ESP members of all ages. Starting at 9:30 a.m., everyone moved to the back of the building.
Every morning, camp begins with an ESP ritual called Flag. All camp members gather along to sing, dance and in general celebrate to get excited for the day ahead. For Friend Friday, parents, ESP corporate partners and other communities got to join in the festivities.
“Extra special people, that is who we are!” campers and others yelled in a chant. “We’re ESP, you and me!”
Friend Friday recognized some of ESP’s corporate partners, such as Inspired Closets and Oconee State Bank. Staff and campers successfully urged the sponsors to participate in the games and songs with them, true to Friend Friday being a full community event.
Another significant aspect of Friend Friday was the presence of Java Joy, a mobile coffee cart that was launched by ESP, which served free coffee. The mission of Java Joy is to spread joy through engagement with people of all abilities.
“I just love ESP because it's like a home away from home for me,” said Java Joy employee Cory Cheatham. “And I love Java Joy because it gives me an opportunity to spread joy throughout the community, and I love doing that.”
The summer camp is how ESP was founded in 1986 by a woman named Martha Wyllie. It began as a one-week summer camp for 21 participants but has since grown to host over 500 participants in an eight-week summer camp, in addition to its plethora of other services and programs, according to the ESP website.
“[Wyllie] saw a need in the summer for kids with disabilities to have something to do. She saw that their typical peers were going out and having summer camp, and there wasn't anything like that for kids with disabilities,” said ESP marketing manager Katarina Christmann. “At its core, that's kind of what ESP has remained committed to is creating this summer home for kids of all abilities.”
The final Friend Friday of the summer will be on July 23. People can RSVP by emailing Genut.