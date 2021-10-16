Extra Special People at the University of Georgia and the UGA Student Government Association are partnering today for the annual Dress Down with the Dawgs event.
The initiative is ESP at UGA’s largest event and fundraiser of the year. According to a press release from the organization, the event will ask the community to dress casually for the Georgia vs. Kentucky football game in support of individuals with Down syndrome and other developmental disabilities.
According to ESP at UGA President Brenna Butler, ESP at UGA is a campus affiliate of the nonprofit organization Extra Special People, based in Watkinsville. The organization offers programming such as after school activities and summer camps for participants.
“It really just exists to help individuals of all abilities thrive in the community,” Butler, a senior studying environmental economics and management, said.
ESP at UGA sells shirts, buttons and stickers to raise money through the Dress Down event. According to the press release, 70% of the official Dress Down merchandise proceeds go towards a scholarship fund to help individuals with disabilities attend the organization’s summer camp and after-school programs.
In addition to supporting the cause by purchasing Dress Down merchandise, community members can opt to forgo formal wear for the game on Saturday and instead dress casually to send a message of acceptance, support and awareness.
“I love that we are able to utilize our voice to raise awareness for such an important cause and to support communities on campus that do not always get enough love,” Carter Marks, president of UGA SGA, said in the press release.
On Friday evening, ESP at UGA hosted a tailgate at the Beta Upsilon Chi house to kick off the celebrations. Fight songs were performed by members of the Redcoat Marching Band and activities included painting and a bounce house.
Emily White, the vice president of advocacy, helped distribute Dress Down merchandise to the community and homecoming court.
“Dress Down means a lot to me,” White, who has disabilities, said. “[ESP at UGA] is important to me because of the amazing people I know.”
ESP participants will have front row seats in Sanford Stadium and will wear shoulder pads from the Spike Squad.
“[Participants] being able to experience all of that firsthand is my favorite part, and just knowing that they see all the support from the community inside Sanford Stadium,” Butler said.
This year, ESP at UGA also partnered with the student government at the University of Kentucky. According to Butler, the partnership aims to promote Dress Down legislation within student government throughout the SEC.
Butler recalls her involvement in the organization in her freshman year, in which ESP at UGA had 20-30 members. Today, the organization has over 200 active members on campus.
“The support from the UGA community has meant so much to ... our club and ESP as a whole,” Butler said.