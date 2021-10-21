With stylish outfits and tasty produce, fall is the best season to start incorporating sustainability into one’s life. Fashion and farming are two industries that have developed to become more environmentally aware, and with this year’s Fall Fest, students were able to learn how to sustainably dress and cook for the season.
Fall Fest took place on the lawn of the Zell B. Miller Learning Center on Wednesday, with like-minded clubs that promote sustainability teaming up to talk to students about their organizations. The clubs involved were Swap Shop at UGA, Farmers Market Friends and Fair Fashion UGA.
Most Wednesdays Farm to Campus Markets is at the MLC lawn, but this is the first Fall Fest this year in which fashion and farming collaborated.
The festival kicked off at 11 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m., long enough for students to come and visit the organizations between classes and commitments. Each club had their own booth set up with information and details about the organization and their take on sustainability.
The fashion booths sold secondhand goods while the market sold seasonal produce. There was also live music, crafts, a photo booth and shops that all contributed to the clubs.
Fair Fashion, a club dedicated to making the fashion industry more ethical, had clothing items from casual tees and sweaters to party dresses and boas available for purchase. Students learned about how to consume fashion without contributing to unethical labor and waste pollution.
Swap Shop at UGA works to extend the lifespans of clothing items. The club, basically a free thrift store, allows community members to trade personal items to reduce the amount of landfill in the community.
“We wanted to do this so that students had accessibility to certain items that they might want or need in college because college can be really expensive,” graduate student Jenna Franke said. “This is a great way to bring in equity and accessibility to campus while also helping the waste problem on campus.”
Swap Shop at UGA had secondhand clothing items for swapping and displayed information for the club. Many students were able to discover the group and contribute to the different clubs.
“[The best part of this] is getting to communicate with people. We have so many people who don’t know that we’re located in MLC,” senior environmental economic and management major Claire Wadzinski said. “It’s fun that we get to collaborate with different like-minded campus groups.”
The Farmers Market Friends booths sold seasonal produce, including okra, sweet potatoes and butternut squash. All produce comes from local Athens farms. Co-president of Farmers Marker Friends Abraham Lebos discussed how students can contribute to the club and help farmers in doing so.
Lebos said they purchase the produce at wholesale prices and then sell them to students at those same wholesale prices to make it cheaper. They even take Paw Points as a form of payment, and all proceeds are donated to Farm RX, a program by the Athens Farmers Market.
The event invited many students from all majors to see how sustainability can connect and change two very different industries.
“Fair fashion supports not consuming fast fashion products, so [we support] second hand goods, thrifting, upcycling,” executive outreach chair for Farmers Market Friends Abby Winograd said. “Regarding food and farming, local food systems are far more sustainable than big corporate company food systems.”
Winograd said both fast fashion and corporate food systems “are contributing to mass landfills, have cheap products, don’t pay employees properly — so together we’re supporting local sustainable systems.”
The collaboration of the three clubs was an informative and fun way to promote the importance of sustainable fashion and farming, and students were able to get a glimpse of the importance of keeping things local and ethical.
“I love sustainability and this is what I want to get into when I'm older,” senior finance major Kathryn Alexander said. “My minor is in environmental economics and management so I thought this [event] was fantastic and exactly where I’d love to be.”