Athens is known for the infectious energy within its art and music scene. On one weekend each summer, the AthFest Music & Arts Festival portrays the town’s beloved artistic culture.
During AthFest, local musicians, performers, vendors and more flood the streets of downtown. Athens-raised band Family and Friends is a part of the diverse lineup of performers.
Performing at AthFest for the first time since 2018, the band said they are excited to relish in the joy that an Athens show embodies.
“We’ve always prided ourselves on our live show. That’s one of the reasons we named the band Family and Friends – we want it to be community oriented and bring as much energy as possible,” Mike MacDonald, vocalist and guitarist, said. “AthFest embodies that spirit.”
Over the past few years, the band has navigated the COVID-19 pandemic, changes within the band members personal lives and the overall dynamic of balancing life and passion. However, they said they used these obstacles as an opportunity to hone in on writing and producing new music.
“It’s been really awesome for us to be able to just take it one day at a time and experience life in a new way,” MacDonald said. “There are so many aspects of life – we want to try other things and pursue other things too, and I think it's exciting that we're able to do that while still being a band and doing what we love.”
The band said they are looking forward to debuting some of their new tunes at AthFest.
“We have some new ones [songs] on set, and we are very excited to play them,” Alejandro Rios, percussionist, said. “There's definitely something different about writing songs and playing them in a studio and playing them live. It can feel like a completely different song. I’m very excited to play the new ones.”
Family and Friends is taking the AthFest mainstage on Friday, June 23 at 9 p.m.
“We got our start in Athens, and it’s always been such a welcoming environment for us,” MacDonald said. “We feel like it's home, but not only that, there's also so many other great bands that are in Athens and I for one cannot wait to get done playing and go see all of the other amazing music and all of our friends playing all weekend. It's gonna be a blast.”