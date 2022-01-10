When the University of Georgia football team secured its place at the national championship after defeating Michigan on Dec. 31, 2021, the university community was not alone in their excitement.
UGA’s reach goes far, even to well-known celebrities who once had affiliations with the school or are simply Bulldogs fans. Several public figures have voiced their support for Georgia in the championship game — here are just a few of the most notable ones.
Ryan Seacrest
On New Year’s Eve, Seacrest made an appearance on ESPN during halftime of the Cotton Bowl Classic. He gave a spirited “Go Dawgs” during his time on the air. Seacrest has voiced his admiration for the Georgia Bulldogs many times in the past, including on his talk show “Live with Kelly & Ryan” and has also attended games and taken pictures with fans.
Rennie Curran
Curran played as a linebacker for UGA during his time at the school from 2007 to 2010, and although it has been over a decade, he’s still vocal about his support for the school’s football team. On Twitter, his timeline is full of shoutouts to Georgia. He will be attending the championship, according to a picture he posted of him in a plane on his way to Indianapolis, Indiana.
See y’all in Indy! Go Dawgs!! pic.twitter.com/uy98wH0bwy— Rennie Curran (@RennieCurran53) January 9, 2022
Chase Elliott
Race car driver Elliott is an avid supporter of Georgia football. In support of the team at the championship, he retweeted a tweet from Barstool UGA that read: “If ur not barking all weekend at other people and inanimate objects, we don’t want u.”
Kevin Kisner
After playing college golf for UGA, Kisner went on to become a professional golfer. Still, his allegiance to the Georgia Bulldogs hasn’t wavered — he tweeted saying that the championship event will be a “main event” and ended with a cheerful “Go Dawgs.”
An awesome week at @Sentry_TOC... but now it's time for the main event— Kevin Kisner (@K_Kisner) January 10, 2022
Go Dawgs pic.twitter.com/RkRaUrzkXo
Greg Bluestein
Bluestein, a politics reporter at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, tweeted out a video from the app Cameo, which allows people to hire celebrities for personalized videos. The video featured Hannah Kuykendall, who stars as Hope on the online comedy series SEC Shorts that centers on Southern college football. Kuykendall voiced her support for Georgia acting as Hope and Bluestein ended the tweet with a supporting “#godawgs.”
Virginia Willis
Geeking out watching @ESPNCFB @SECNetwork chatting @GeorgiaFootball - this is so damn awesome. Pix taken at Tech game - watching the natty from the privacy of my home. I am a pacer. #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/68wCGLAjdP— Virginia Willis (@virginiawillis) January 10, 2022
Even a Food Network Kitchen chef cheers for the Bulldogs. Willis has made multiple supportive comments for the team, including calling the achievement “so damn awesome.” She also tweeted out a video of her lip syncing to “Who Let the Dogs Out” by Baha Men.