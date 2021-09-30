The lights go dim in the Georgia Theatre and four red circles are illuminated, each reading in bold black text: “Haha.” Soon, the room fills with sounds of erratic laughter, and out walks Faye Webster.
On Wednesday night, a day before her headlining fall tour ends, indie singer-songwriter Webster played her penultimate show in Athens to a crowd of hundreds of fans and even some of her family members.
The Atlanta native said the Athens show was one she had looked forward to because of the town’s unique association with her life, serving as the city where her family resides as well as where she recorded every one of her albums.
Prior to the start of the concert, attendees congregated on the floor of the theatre, making their way past the merchandise table, bar and something not often seen at concerts — a voter registration table. Webster partnered with the nonprofit organization HeadCount to offer voter registration at specific dates on her tour.
Crowd members, who came dressed in clothes ranging from graphic tees and cut-off shorts to flowing maxi dresses complete with handbags, buzzed with anticipation as they eagerly awaited performances from both Webster and the opening act, Danger Incorporated.
Attendees Kyndal Coleman, Sydney Lumapas and Jaida Griffiths became fans of Webster around the time her latest album, “I Know I’m Funny haha,” released in June. They said the concert marked their first one since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Griffiths even joked that she might get caught crying during it.
Though no tears could be shed once the night kicked off with an energetic performance from Danger Incorporated, an Atlanta-based experimental hip-hop duo, who revved the crowd up with a lively and fun set.
This laid in stark contrast to Webster’s setlist which was more sonically relaxed, including songs from three of her albums as well as a cover of “7 PM” from the game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” which she described as a “very special and meaningful song” that inspired her to go to therapy.
No stranger to baring her feelings and emotions in her music, Webster took some time between songs to address the crowd, getting candid about things such as how playing in front of an audience for the first time in two years was crazy and “kind of weird.”
The mood of the crowd shifted from track to track, with fan-favorite “In a Good Way” eliciting a string of cheers and a declaration of love for Webster from an audience member while “Overslept (feat. mei ehara),” Webster’s favorite song on her latest album, prompted a synchronized dance consisting of side to side sways from a few attendees towards the back of the theatre.
As the night winded down, a stripped back and intimate performance of “Half of Me,” her latest album’s closer, saw Webster at her most vulnerable as she stood alone on the stage — attention paid to only her vocals and guitar as she sang about missing a lover so intensely that in their absence, a piece of her personal identity had vanished.
“Thank you so much, Athens,” Webster said after the performance concluded, walking off stage only to reappear with her bandmates to end the show with “Kingston,” her most popular song.
Once the lights in the theatre turned back on, attendees began to head out, but not before attempting to slyly grab a printed setlist off the stage — leading to one fan being reprimanded by the theatre’s staff.
The crowd did not disperse but simply migrated outside the theatre. Attendees snapped pictures of the venue and themselves, discussed potential restaurants to eat at and shared their thoughts on the concert.
“I just loved when [Webster] would just really get into the music and just really go at it on her guitar,” attendee Madison Webb said.
Indeed, Webster and her guitar at center stage moving through a setlist full of songs about heartbreak, loneliness and love’s place in it all moved her audience and left hope for her return to the Classic City.