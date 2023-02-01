Every month, The Red & Black compiles a calendar of upcoming events. This month includes Athens Wine Weekend, a Mardi Gras Masquerade, Athens Black Market, a Valentine’s skate night and more.
featured
February events: Athens Wine Weekend, Mardi Gras Masquerade and more
Tags
LILLY KERSH
Lilly Kersh is the culture editor for The Red & Black and enjoys writing about stories from the community and from history. She is a junior studying journalism and international affairs with a minor in German.
