From slop-pop to psych-pomp and improvisational funk-fusion, the lineup of both local and touring talent coming to Athens in February is diverse. The Red & Black has compiled a list of upcoming shows in February that you won't want to miss.
Feb. 2: Fiction Fest
Hotel Fiction, Athens’ newly-minted indie-pop duo, have organized its first musical festival with Nashville-based trio Call Me Spinster, Atlanta-based DIY band Chick Wallace and local multi-instrumentalist Bitsy.
Feb. 6-7: Moon Taxi
The Nashville-based alternative outfit (and Belmont University college band) will perform at the Georgia Theatre for two nights with Future Thieves as support. Moon Taxi released their latest studio effort (and RCA Records debut) "Let The Record Play" in 2018.
Feb. 11: Everyday Dogs with Cosmonot and Bigg Chungus
Comprised of University of Georgia graduates, local alternative rock quartet Everyday Dogs will perform with its Athens-based peers: the newly-formed Cosmonot and funk-fusion group Bigg Chungus.
Feb. 14: Colony House
The RCA-signed alternative rock quartet will perform at the Georgia Theatre in support of the release of its third studio effort "Leave What's Lost Behind." San Diego-based songwriter Tyson Motsenbocker will provide support.
Feb. 19: Well Kept with Heffner and Drew Beskin
Well Kept, Tommy Trautwein's emo-alternative solo venture, is celebrating the release of its first EP "in the meantime" with local acts Heffner and Drew Beskin.
Feb. 20: Ruston Kelly
Nashville-based country songwriter Ruston Kelly will perform at the 40 Watt nearly a year after playing the same stage in March 2019. Kelly — also the husband of country heavyweight Kacey Musgraves — released his debut studio album "Dying Star" in 2018.
Feb. 27: Of Montreal with Lily's Band and Swowce
Of Montreal, the Athens-bred psych-pomp brainchild of Kevin Barnes, will perform alongside Lily's Band and Swowce. Barnes released his latest album "UR FUN" — a 10-track effort recorded in Athens — on Jan. 18.
