Music pulsates out of Sister Louisa’s Church Bar every first Thursday of each month as regional drag queens perform in their best platform heels and sequined outfits. On Feb. 6, one celebrity queen had many attendees anxiously waiting for her to take to the Athens stage — former “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Nicole Paige Brooks.
Brooks is a Georgia favorite from Marietta who placed 11th in the second season of “Drag Race.” The queen was the first RuPaul’s connection to perform in Sister Louisa’s Church Bar and the first Georgia queen to ever compete on the show, said Queen Alex Suarez, the host of the evening.
When Brooks first took to the floor, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” began to play and cameras started to flash sporadically through the venue. The queen showed a strong stage presence which seemed to draw crowds closer to her performance.
The other performers in the lineup of the night included Cola Fizz, Mo’Dest Volgare, Dotte Com, Jade Nite, Suarez and drag king, Jasper Hex.
Crowd starting to file in for the show at Church Bar. Host Alex Suarez said the show is now slated to start closer to 11 p.m. instead of 10:30 p.m. @redandblack pic.twitter.com/4b4vWmQvxc— Abby McGill (@AbbyMcGill2) February 7, 2020
Throughout the two-part show, tracks were played from a compilation of artists from Ariana Grande to Little Mix while performers were draped in sequins, cheetah print spandex and even at one point, a diaper. Multiple queens took doing the splits on the dancefloor while Mo’Dest Volgare dressed as a baby and danced on the bar while squirting a baby bottle into the crowd.
Dotte Com, who Suarez referred to as the “Dancing Diva of East Atlanta,” performed a cheer influenced routine and danced in an outfit to match. Each part of the lineup showcased each performers’ flexibility and talent while the swarm of people in the small space sang along while throwing dollar bills into the air.
As the performances got louder and raunchier so did the crowd, even at one point breaking one of the paintings which hung on the bar’s walls. On the other hand, some attendees even started getting handsy with some of the queens including special guest Brooks, in which Suarez addressed the crowd and said: “Don’t touch my queens, we love consent here,” — which the host had to repeat throughout the night.
Suarez used the breaks in between performances to banter with the crowd and discuss social issues happening in the media and the importance of the impending election. The queen also promoted future events like The Kourtesans’ Feb. 22 show at the 40 Watt Club, which will benefit the Trans Housing Atlanta Program, Inc. Dotte Com also promoted an all-black drag show hosted every month at Mary’s East Atlanta.
To close out the show, Suarez performed and discussed drag performers from all over the country who now want to take advantage of the drag community in Athens — hinting the monthly show could continue to bring in guest performers like Brooks to Sister Louisa’s Church Bar.
