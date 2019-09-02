Hot air balloons add a pop of color to the bright blue skies during the Above Athens Balloon Festival on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Athens, Georgia. The inaugural festival, held at Sandy Creek Park, offers tethered hot air balloon rides, face painting and Daffodil Disco among other family-friendly activities. (Photo/Gabriella Audi, www.gabbyaudi10.wixsite.com/mysite-1)