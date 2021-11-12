Filipino culture and heritage is prevalent in the local Athens community and areas across the nation.
Bringing attention to the Filipino presence in the U.S. raises important awareness of the richness diversity brings to society. Two University of Georgia students, Sean Cordovez and Justin Theurer, are active in the Filipino community on campus and have their own personal thoughts and experiences to share.
Cordovez, the technical director for the UGA’s Filipino Student Association shared his personal journey with his Filipino heritage. He was born in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, to native Filipino parents. His family moved to the United States in 2003.
“I was raised to take pride in who I am, but for a long time I was a bit confused about what heritage I should be proud of,” Cordovez said.
Being raised by native Filipino parents, but growing up as a Filipino American, he appreciates that aspects of both cultures “preserve the core aspects of family and humility.”
Without being involved in FSA, Cordovez said he “wouldn’t feel as included in the student culture” at the university. Coming from a predominantly minority high school before UGA, a majority white institution, FSA helped him ease into the university’s culture.
Since 2009, October has been nationally recognized as Filipino American History Month. The month commemorates the first presence of Filipinos in the U.S. and recognizes and celebrates the prevalent role the culture plays in the nation today.
Every October, the Filipino American National Historic Society chooses a different theme to center the commemoration around. For this year, the Filipino American History Month theme recognized by the historic society was “50 Years Since the First Young Filipino People’s Far West Convention.”
The First Young Filipino People’s Far West Convention in 1971 sprouted the roots for the now established and growing Filipino American Movement. At the first convention, the theme was “A Quest for Emergence,” a title fitting for the foundational conference.
The convention transformed into the annual Filipino People’s Far West Convention which served as a space for the Filipino community to come together from 1971 to 1982 in cities throughout the West Coast. Today, student-led conferences are held annually around the country where inspired students discuss prevalent issues in the Filipino community and appreciate their heritage.
Locally, the FSA at UGA works to promote the Filipino culture on campus and offer a close community for their members with an emphasis on the value of family.
“Even though the Filipino community is very present in Athens, it is hard for the Filipino community of Athens to get the support and visibility from the university,” Justin Theurer, the president of FSA, said.
Theurer said one of FSA’s main goals is to make sure that the Filipino community is still seen and heard.
During Filipino American History Month this October, FSA was the first multicultural organization to be represented on the UGA Homecoming Court through the nomination of Jeremiah de Sesto, a member of the organization. FSA also participated in the Spirit of Homecoming competition, an event not many multicultural organizations have historically been a part of.
This commemoration of Filipino heritage and culture capitalizes on the significance of exploring the diversity in the nation and local community alike, but celebrating multiculturalism is not exclusive to certain months. Rather, it takes shape and occurs year round.
Both Theurer and Cordovez emphasized the importance of Filipino American History Month because it pushes for more conversations about the Filipino presence in the local community as well as the nation.