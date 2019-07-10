While classics like “Silence of the Lambs,” “Wedding Crashers” and “The Matrix” have left Netflix as of July 1, the media giant has plenty of series and films arriving within the month. Although you might’ve already marathoned “Stranger Things 3” or 1980’s “Caddyshack,” here are seven TV series and films to binge watch this July.
1. “Smart People” — 2008
When it comes out: July 12
Genre: Indie
Ellen Page and Dennis Quaide star in this 2008 comedy-drama about a selfish professor who wants to be involved in his children’s lives again. If nothing else, “Smart People” has a distinct soundtrack, featuring tracks produced by Nuno Bettencourt and songs by the “Baby Animals.”
2. “The Break-Up” — 2006
When it comes out: July 16
Genre: Rom-com
Jennifer Aniston and Vince Vaughn are quite the dynamic duo in this 2000s romantic comedy. Although “The Break-Up” is definitely a light-hearted chick-flick, not to be taken too seriously, it’s a fine movie to watch for a night in.
3. “Inglourious Basterds” — 2009
When it comes out: July 22
Genre: Action-drama
Although this film is over two hours in length, director Quentin Tarantino keeps viewers on their feet in this gripping war drama with Brad Pitt and Diane Kruger. “Inglourious Basterds” will have you saying “arrivederci” to any existing boredom and “buongiorno” to explosions, fire and other violent scenes.
4. “The Great Hack” — 2019
When it comes out: July 24
Genre: Documentary
Whether or not you’ve heard of the Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal, “The Great Hack” will break it down for you. Netflix invites viewers to see “how a data company named Cambridge Analytica came to symbolize the dark side of social media” in light of the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
4. “Queer Eye: Season 4” — 2019
When it comes out: July 19
Genre: Reality TV
This season of “Queer Eye” has lots in store for fans, from Jonathan Van Ness visiting his old high school to the Fab Five making over a man who’s never spoken “to gay person before.” “Try not to cry,” Van Ness says in the trailer. “Try not to lose it.”
6. “Orange is the New Black: Season 7” — 2019
When it comes out: July 26
Genre: Drama
Season 7 is the final season of “Orange is the New Black” and will bring the show of six years to a close, for better or worse. According to the trailer, this season should see protagonist Piper Chapman adjusting to civilian life, while the rest of the gang longs for justice.
7. “The Exception” — 2016
When it comes out: July 26
Genre: Romance
This romantic war drama finds a German soldier falling in love with a Jewish woman during the beginning of World War II, while he searches to discover if the Dutch resistance is using a spy to infiltrate the home of German Emperor Kaiser Wilhelm.
