Every month, the media giant Netflix adds and removes films and television shows from its streaming platform, allowing subscribers to be constantly surrounded by new titles. Although Netflix will add some great movies and shows in August — “Sex in the City: The Movie,” “Groundhog Day,” “Derry Girls” and the “Rocky” films — there are a good many due to be removed.
So grab some snacks and get settled in. Here are seven films to say your goodbyes to.
1. ‘Hairspray’ — 1988, 2007
“Hairspray” features Baltimore teenager Tracy Turnblad as she becomes a teen idol and speaks out against racial discrimination in the early ’60s. The 1988 film came first, followed by the 2002 Broadway musical and finally the second film, a 2007 adaption of the musical. Both film editions of “Hairspray” will leave on Aug. 1.
2. ‘Good Will Hunting’ — 1997
This late-’90s drama has an impressive cast, with actors like Robin Williams, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Minnie Driver. “Good Will Hunting” is the emotional life story of Will Hunting, a janitor who’s also a mathematical genius. It was nominated for a handful of Academy Awards and will leave Netflix on Aug. 1.
3. ‘The 40-Year-Old Virgin’ — 2005
This 2000s comedy features Steve Carell (who co-wrote the screenplay) as Andy Stitzer, a 40-year-old man who’s never had sex. Actors Catherine Keener, Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd star alongside Carell in this goofy film. But you’ve got a little more time to watch this one since it leaves Aug. 16.
4. ‘The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy’ — 2005
“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” is based off the book of the same name. It’s a sci-fi comedy with actors like Martin Freeman and Zooey Deschanel, and the voices of Stephen Fry and Alan Rickman. The movie has everything from aliens to starships to robots — everything a sci-fi fan could ever want. This film leaves Aug. 20.
5. ‘Poltergeist’ — 1982
This ’80s horror classic follows a California family when their daughter is taken by evil spirits. The film was hugely successful and received three Academy Award nominations. It did so well that “Poltergeist II: The Other Side” and “Poltergeist III” were released later in 1986 and 1988, respectively. “Poltergeist” will no longer be available after Aug. 1.
6. ‘Final Destination’
“Final Destination” is a typical 2000s teen scream movie about cheating death, if it’s possible. The “Final Destination” franchise ultimately gave way to five films, as well as comics and novels. Come the first of August, “Final Destination” and its affiliates (besides “Final Destination 5,” which isn’t currently on Netflix) won’t be available anymore.
7. ‘The Da Vinci Code’ — 2006
This mystery-thriller is about the strange murder of a Louvre curator named Jacques Saunière. It became the second highest grossing film of 2006, though it did face criticism from the Roman Catholic Church in particular. Catch actors like Tom Hanks and Ian McKellen in this film before it leaves on Aug. 1.
