The Backlight Student Film Festival, presented by the University of Georgia Entertainment Media Industries Club, known as The Industry, and the University Union, kicked off Thursday night at Tate Theatre.
The festivities started with complimentary popcorn, soda and candy followed by the screening of finalist mid-length and short form films. The mid-length film category included submissions seven to 25 minutes long, and after an intermission, the short form films of seven minutes or less were screened.
Submitted student films were reviewed by a selection committee of 23 UGA students, and finalist films were judged by a panel of 12 professors, alumni and industry professionals at the festival.
Sisters Cate and Aleesa de Castro, both seniors at UGA, co-founded the festival in 2022, bringing the event back for its second year. Entertainment and media studies professor Laurena Bernabo taught many of the students involved with the film festival and attended last year as well.
“It was amazing. The de Castro twins and the team they put together do amazing work. And I'm really excited in the ways that they have kind of amped up and leveled up this year,” Bernabo said.
The event showcased three mid-length films: “Queue,” “Red Flag” and “Contrarian.” The festival also included six short form films: “Look at Me,” “Es War Einmal,” “Our Only Way Home,” “Graveyard Shift,” “Transitioning” and “Zero Day.” This year’s festival included more films than 2022’s inaugural event, with an acceptance rate of 11%.
Mid-length film “Contrarian” showcased the fall 2022 roster of The Agency, UGA’s student-run modeling agency. Junior advertising major Anna Grace Fantucci was the creative director for the film.
“A really big goal of mine was to give models more opportunity and different experiences. I thought an experience on a film set would be very crucial and beneficial for them, which was my main inspiration and motive for making ‘Contrarian’,” Fantucci said.
On Friday night, the festival will continue with a red carpet, reception and award ceremony for Best Mid-Length, Best Short Form and Best Director. Bernabo believes the events on Thursday and Friday showcase a drive in students.
“I'm proud and blown away by the things that these students accomplished. I couldn't have done [it]. I don't think it would have occurred to me to do anything half as awesome as this when I was their age,” Bernabo said.
The festival is free and open to the UGA community at the Tate Student Center. Friday night’s events will begin at 5:30 p.m.