As final exams and projects loom on the horizon, University of Georgia students may be feeling uneasy and unprepared for the weeks ahead. Students may be wondering where the best study spaces are, how to navigate the unfamiliar schedule and effective ways to approach studying. Luckily, UGA has many resources and helpful students to ensure that everyone is prepared for this final stretch.
There are plenty of comfortable environments that students can take advantage of. Popular study spaces include the Zell B. Miller Learning Center, the Science Learning Center, the Science Library, the Law Library and the Main Library.
“I think that the libraries are always a lot more helpful than people give them credit for. There’s a lot of subject specific content that is beneficial and gives access to lots of scholarly articles and journals about the topic that you’re learning,” senior science education major Eli Jones said.
These beloved locations can get extremely crowded in preparation for finals. Students looking for a quiet, calm environment may need to think of a back up study location.
Sophomore anthropology major Sophie Forbes works in the sub basement of the Main Library. A less-trafficked area of the popular study spot, the sub basement is quiet and has nice windows to study by, according to Forbes.
“I think people don't realize that almost every single hall on campus has a small little study space. For example, in Baldwin Hall, there's a little library with chairs and in Park Hall, there's chairs all around. If you just can't find a space, try going into some sort of hall and I'm sure you'll find one,” Forbes added.
Each of these locations provide unique settings that cater to student’s needs. Hours will vary for finals week, so students should be sure to check the websites to find times that work best for you.
With the mild December weather, studying outside could be a viable alternative to the crowded indoor spaces. Some popular outdoor study spots includeHerty Field and the fountain, the Founders Memorial Garden, the North Campus quad and the Myers quad.
After finding the perfect spot, the next step is actually preparing for final exams. Studying looks different for everyone – it can be an independent process, or group setting may work better for some students.
The UGA Division of Academic Enhancement provides several resources for students in preparation for finals. An “Ace Your Tests and Final Exams” workshop helps students learn studying strategies and self care practices. They also host a “Study Skills and Strategies: Essential for Success in College” workshop, which gives students tools to create study cycles and habits.
On top of these workshops, the DAE also provides the Peer Learning and Teaching Others program, where students can book a student tutor for either a one hour session or a drop-in. At the drop in, they can discuss strategies for the class or simply go over the material. These meetings can take place over Zoom or in-person.
For anyone who may need help or clarification on any subject, the MLC also provides drop-in tutoring on the second level of the building, directly across from Jittery Joe’s.
The DAE also facilitates weekly study meetings through their Study Pods program. Study Pods are small study groups of up to five students that are in the same course to create an intensive study environment with specific goals and topics.
Outside of resources provided by UGA, other ways that some students prepare for finals include reaching out in GroupMe chats or Facebook groups to ask for study advice, hopping onto Quizlet to make flashcards, or even looking at old high school notes.
In the midst of the stress of final exams, there are some things students forget about.
“Don’t forget to get everything squared away before you go home for the next few weeks. I live in a dorm still, so [there’s] stuff I just forget to do like, ‘Oh, I have to empty out my fridge.’ I have to make sure that I'm out by this specific date. So there's all sorts of [things I need to do] like pack to get on a plane, so ...don't lose sight of that as well,” senior environmental science major Claire Pearson said.
The importance of students’ mental health should not be forgotten during this time of the academic year. Reading Day – the day after the last day of classes and the beginning of the study period before finals – provides an opportunity for students to practice self care. This year, UGA’s Reading Day falls on Dec. 8.
“Some people will volunteer, some people will study all day. For me, every year I've done something different. I would say my recommendation is to make sure you do something fun because you're about to enter finals week, but also don't get behind because it's a really good day to get ahead of everything,” Pearson said.
“Take advantage of free things or opportunities on Reading Day. Residence halls may be giving out free food or free coffee [at] main campus locations like Tate [Student Center] – take the time to get yourself a fun pick-me-up before finals,” Jones said.
After an unprecedented and tumultuous semester, students will soon reach the conclusion of the semester after this final push. Students should take this time to hunker down and apply everything they have learned over the past months, while also remembering to care for their own needs and mental health.