Finding beauty in death: a day in the life of the Oconee Hill Cemetery caretakers

Past iron gates, a bridge stretching over the North Oconee River and several bends, four men could be spotted at the top of section D at Oconee Hill Cemetery on an early November Monday. They moved around in the early morning light surveying the landscape before them — one they’re all too familiar with, yet one that never ceases to amaze them.
As members of the cemetery’s grounds crew, the expansive land — 100 acres to be exact — is their office. Their job is to maintain its picturesque quality throughout the year, something many have shied away from, despite the scenic views and history under seemingly every step.
However, fueled by an appreciation of the great outdoors and a dedication to do right by the dearly departed, it’s a task that the team, consisting of Jason Bowen, Aaron Gorham, Robert Mellone and Andrew Shives, strive to complete to the best of their abilities daily.
Early start
The crew arrives at the cemetery just as daylight breaks at 7 a.m. — a new addition to the workday, thanks to daylight saving time ending on Nov. 7. After putting gas into a Kawasaki Mule and a Bobcat tractor pulling an assortment of landscaping equipment, they head out to whichever section they're working on for the day.
Bowen, the grounds crew manager, said that which sections they work on and when aren’t mandated by a schedule, but rather by a pattern. They start from the side closest to Sanford Stadium, working their way from front to back.
On average, it takes the crew two to 2 1/2 weeks to get through the entire cemetery. This is barring interruptions by heavy rainfall or football game days, in which attention is focused on grooming the section visible from the stadium to accommodate the University of Georgia Football Lettermen that tailgate in their parking lot.
Once they’ve made it through, they go back to the front and do it all over again. Bowen said the work is “quite monotonous.”
Last Monday, Nov. 8 marked their third day working on the cemetery’s D section, assistant manager Shives said. With Mellone and Gorham trimming around headstones, Shives mowing and Bowen blowing leaves, they are the only ones in this part of the cemetery until it opens for the public at 8 a.m.
Then, students, bikers and other early morning risers intermittently pass by as the sun moves higher in the sky — light filtering through the trees that shed leaves nonstop, an action slightly frustrating for the crew as they attempt to rid the land of them. Though, admittedly, it’s hard for them to stay frustrated for long in a place they continually praise for its beauty.
“It’s the most peaceful scenery that you can pretty much get,” Mellone said.
Morning break
Around 9 a.m. Bowen alerts the crew that it’s time to take the first of three breaks.
The men gather by the vehicles, with Shives taking off in the Mule to eat breakfast and the other men lounging around, taking a moment to let their minds rest. Bowen said it’s easy to get “in the zone” while working, so much so that he often has to walk right up to the other members, waving his arms around to get their attention when it’s break time.
With this type of laser focus, one might think that every member of the team possessed extensive previous landscape experience, but this is not the case.
Aside from Shives, the other members had limited experience. Still, they found themselves drawn to the position, unfazed by the fact that they’d be working around graves.
“You might have to be a little morbid to work in a cemetery,” Gorham said. “[Death] is a part of life.”
Bowen, a heavy metal musician, mentioned that his love for horror movies and loud rock music made the cemetery a good fit for him, though, in his first year of working there, he said he apologized in his head every single time he walked over a grave. Shives still does.
Midday
After a 20 minute break, they’re back to work. The cold air finally begins to give way to some warmth, and as a result, the hats, gloves and thick jackets the men wore in the early morning are shed.
Now, Shives mows section E, which is just further uphill from section D — standing on the rocks within it provides a full view of some of the most notable gravesites, including aviation pioneer Ben Epps — who is buried in the flight path, according to Shives — and the site where 105 bodies found under the UGA’s Baldwin Hall were reinterred.
Billy Willoughby, the cemetery’s grounds consultant, said the latter is the most visited site in the place, next to Ricky Wilson’s from the B-52s, which happens to be Bowen’s favorite headstone because of its unique pyramid structure.
Over a few sections, a funeral procession goes on. Bowen said that a few times when those being buried have no relatives, the crew has stepped in to be pallbearers. Gorham called the act of doing so an honor.
Shives recalled that after his first day of working at the cemetery, he told his wife that it was the first landscaping job that had a true purpose. Oconee Hill Cemetery is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has existed since 1856 — for the crew, being there means taking part in preserving history.
“It gave me a lot more sense of purpose as far as what I do for a living right now,” Shives said.
At noon, it’s time for lunch and the guys prepare to part ways for 45 minutes. Shives has an earworm that he can’t figure out the name to, and Bowen recognizes the artist as the rock band The Calling.
Both Shives and Mellone take their lunch in the break room by the front of the cemetery, while Bowen goes off-site to grab something to eat and Gorham, living nearby, walks back home. As they break apart, Shives is still humming the nameless tune.
Afternoon break
By the time lunch break is over, a difference can be seen in both sections of the cemetery. The lawn looks more well-kept and bugs appear to linger a little longer over the grass. The distinct, instantly recognizable smell of cut grass hangs in the air.
Roles have slightly changed now, with Bowen trimming around headstones and Gorham blowing leaves and other debris off them. Before their afternoon break around 2 p.m., Shives still mows the lawn and Mellone finishes trimming before grabbing a mower as well.
From a layman’s perspective, it already seems like the job is near done — the grass is short and neat, the headstones are clean, but the crew still has two more hours until the end of their day. They go over spots again to get it just right.
“You’ll weed eat more in a season in this [cemetery] than these guys out here on these landscaping crews will do in five years,” Shives said about the repetitiveness of trimming grass.
Their individual attention to detail has elicited praise from other employees at the cemetery, including the general manager Don Smith, as well as families of those buried within there.
Smith said nearly every day he gets told that the cemetery has never looked better. Mellone said they even get letters thanking them.
Part of this appreciation comes from the fact that just four years prior, the cemetery was in a state of disarray, according to both Bowen and Smith. Smith, who began around that time, said it was a matter of getting the right landscapers and the right equipment. He estimated that over $125,000 worth of professional landscaping equipment has been purchased since his arrival.
Bowen, who started around that time as well, said that while he’s always seen the potential in the beauty of the cemetery, it’s been a revolving door of landscapers over the years, with summer holding their highest turnover rate.
“When you’re out here eight hours a day and it’s 95 degrees, there [were] times that even I was ready to walk off,” Bowen said.
Shives joined the team a year ago and both Mellone and Gorham started earlier this year. Bowen said this past summer was the first time that an entire crew made it without anyone quitting.
Heading home
With another break finished, the crew is just one step closer to being done for the day. Bowen prefaces the next hour and a half by urging the crew to “finish strong!”
As fall eventually transitions into winter, the trimming and mowing will come to a halt, then it’ll just be a matter of clearing land that’s become overgrown. The crew is particularly excited to use their new industrial-sized push blower which will make the job of gathering leaves much easier.
Since working together, Gorham said the team has built a solid relationship with one another that involves trust and looking out for each other. Compared to previous teams, Bowen likes that he doesn’t have to keep a watchful eye over the members — everyone pulls their weight.
A relatively stress-free environment, nice co-workers and a landscape that people pay thousands to be buried in — are there any downsides to working here? Running out of gas, Gorham joked.
“You’re faced with your mortality every day,” Bowen said.
While he doesn't view this as somber, it’s certainly not something everyone could handle. The general consensus from the men is that working there has demonstrated to them just how short life truly is.
Shives and Mellone each said they can’t help but try to piece together stories of the people buried there, and Shives admits it hit him hard once he realized how many children had died.
“When it comes time, I got to suck it up, because they sure did,” Shives said.
So, on a Monday which Bowen described as a perfect landscaping weather day, he’s reminded to simply appreciate all that life has to offer.
Once the crew finishes up, they load the equipment and backpacks up in the Bobcat and the Mule, ride to the front of the cemetery and lock it all up behind a building with barn doors, which they call “the shop.”
No longer can the engine of a mower or the buzzing of the trimmer be heard. It’s 4 p.m. and the day has come to an end. On the way out, they wave to a man who comes to visit and read to his late wife every day.
“It makes me proud that we can keep the place nice for those people,” Bowen said.
Tomorrow, they’ll be back to do it all again.