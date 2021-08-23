The University of Georgia is back in person and with it, live music, football games, festivals and a handful of brand new events are also returning. Sanford Stadium will be packed with a red and black sea of students, the Wild Rumpus will bring the Halloween festivities alive and the Classic City Brew Fest will fill the city with satisfying flavors locals have been longing for.
The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over — in fact, new cases are increasing steadily in the state of Georgia due to the contagious delta variant. A city-wide mask mandate is in place for indoor spaces, and vaccinations are available at the University Health Center as well as other healthcare facilities throughout Athens.
For the avid Athens-lover, anxious to get back to the excitement of fall in Athens, The Red & Black compiled a list of events happening this fall, all taking place in the heart of the Classic City.
August 2021
Classic City Brew Fest
Georgia’s longest-running beer festival is back. Taking place on Aug. 28, it will celebrate its 25th anniversary. Named by The Beer Connoisseur as one of the “Top 20 US Beer Festivals for Beer Geeks,” Brew Fest will be held on Hotel Indigo’s patio and observation deck.
Attendees will enjoy over 50 unique, one off cask ales with special ingredients, live music, food and the opportunity to meet local craft beer celebrities. All beer samples are included in the ticket price.
September 2021
AthFest Music and Arts Festival
What better way to celebrate the new semester than with local art, music and food? The highly anticipated 2021 AthFest Music and Arts Festival will take place in downtown Athens from Sept. 24-26.
During this multi-day free, outdoor festival, event goers will enjoy live performances on three outdoor stages, an artist market, food and retail vendors and multiple beer gardens. While the adults party, young Athenians can participate in the KidsFest with arts, crafts and other activities.
The festival showcases the talent in the Classic City while generating awareness for AthFest Educates, a nonprofit organization with a mission to fund music and arts education for Athens youth.
Concerts at the Georgia Theatre
For tickets priced between $10 and $100, experience live music at the famous Georgia Theatre. Starting Oct. 1, the Georgia Theatre will require patrons to either show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test from three days prior to the show date. It also requires that face masks be worn in the theatre in accordance with the city mask mandate.
October 2021
Zombie Farms
Zombie Farms, a haunted trail, will be open for patrons Friday and Saturday nights in October. Tickets will be $20-25 per person.
Latinx Fest
The 12th annual Latinx Fest will take place all day on Oct. 9 in downtown Athens. According to its website, the festival aims to showcase the “cultural contributions” of local Latinx people.
Historic Athens Porchfest
Historic Athens Porchfest is back with a lineup of approximately 100 musicians, playing throughout several neighborhoods. Enjoy a full day of cool tunes in an array of lovely front porch and yard settings throughout neighborhoods such as Pulaski Heights, Normalton and more on Oct. 10 from 1-8 p.m.
The Wild Rumpus
The 13th annual Wild Rumpus Halloween celebration is coming Oct. 29-30. The “Never Never Land” spirit is home to Athens’ eclectic and creative community of artists and musicians. The Wild Rumpus parade and spectacle serves as an economic generator for Athens downtown businesses. Profits from the event go towards local non-profit organizations.
AthHalf Marathon
The AthHalf, scheduled for Oct. 23-24, is a local half marathon course, winding through Athens’ historic districts and the UGA campus. Local live music will be performed along the way. The event is AthFest Educates’ most profitable fundraising event.
Athens to Savannah Ride Presented by Georgia Hi-Lo Trail
The three-day 235-mile bike race from Athens to Savannah will take place from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24.
November 2021
Athens PRIDE
Athens Pride returns with a “safe, welcoming” in-person festival in downtown Athens, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, according to the Visit Athens GA website. Downtown Athens will host the city’s first Pride parade on Nov. 13. The parade will feature local vendors and performances from local artists.
There is no shortage of opportunities this fall to get out and about in the Classic City. It’s never too early to book a hotel, schedule restaurant reservations and, of course, reserve tickets before they sell out.