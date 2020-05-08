Though she drew and painted throughout her childhood, fine artist and Milan Art Institute co-owner Dimitra Milan didn’t start taking art seriously until she was 14.
Milan was born in Athens to University of Georgia alumni and professional artists Elli and John Milan, but lived her whole life in Queen Creek, Arizona. Milan returned back to the Athens area in January to expand the reach of her family’s art school, The Milan Institute, which was founded in 2010.
The influx of people moving to Arizona and the state's expensive land prices caused the family to move to Georgia, Milan said, where they purchased 64 acres for the school. Milan said the land will allow her and her family to “build our school as big as we want.”
Her family plans to build their “dream artist center” where retreats can be held, Milan said. The family's plans include luxury tree houses, an outdoor spa and will eventually expand to community living.
Growing up as the daughter of professional artists, Milan said she lived a creative lifestyle. At first, however, she wanted to become a scientist or veterinarian, but she soon realized a profession in art was something that she “couldn't avoid” and was “destined to happen.”
“At the time I was just thinking, ‘I don't want to be an artist because my parents are artists, I want to do something different,’ but that was just immaturity,” Milan said.
At the age of 12, Milan began attending classes at her family’s school. Milan said she also began working with a publisher at the age of 15, which she said really helped her to get exposure as a growing professional artist. At 20 years old, Milan’s art has been displayed in galleries all over the United States, including the Grand Bohemian Gallery of Saint Augustine, Aesthetic Hawaii and Genesis Gallery Hawaii.
While finishing two oil paintings per week helped Milan to improve her craft quickly, she said she prefers the autonomy that she has now as a self-publishing artist.
Even though the Milans are a family of painters, Milan said each family member has their own distinctive style. Artistry is not a competition and the family all wants to see each other succeed at what they love, Milan said.
Miranda Gamel, a professional artist living in Statham, attended in person classes at the Milan Institute in 2015. Gamel, a friend of the Milan family, said she was drawn to the mastery program because it only lasts for a year. Gamel said the program taught her various drawing and painting techniques but above all else, it taught her how to market her art.
“They basically teach you that you can make a living as an artist and that is something that is so important to know,” Gamel said. “You can know you can paint, you can know how to draw, you can make really great art but if you know how to make a living you’re a little bit stuck.”
Milan said she's happy people from all over the world are able to connect with her art and that "they love it so much that they want to buy it." To Milan, hearing the stories about how people connect with her art is one of the most fulfilling parts of her job.
Millan said she also finds fulfillment helping other artists “fall in love with art” and find success through her position as a teacher at the Milan Institute.
When she tells people that she is a fine artist, Milan said at first they don’t take her seriously. Millan attributes this to the idea of the starving artist but said the stereotype “isn't really true anymore.”
Milan has also found success on social media, where she currently has over 100,000 followers on Instagram. Milan said she originally started her Instagram for fun, but now uses it to sell and promote her artwork.
Milan attributed her success on social media in part to the Instagram algorithm and posting everyday. Milan said that it was easier to go viral five years ago, which is what helped her to gain 100,000 followers “in literally two days” when she was first starting out.
Milan said sharing her story and inspiring others is one thing she loves even more than painting.
“Anyone can be an artist if they really want to,” Milan said.“I love being able to give other people that feeling and that hope. I don’t believe anyone is too young or old to start living their passion, now is always the best time to start,” Milan said.
