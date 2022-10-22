On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds.
From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
The rodeo itself included bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding and a wild donkey relay race. The rodeo events began at 1:30 p.m.
The line-up for the rodeo’s concert included Conner Smith, Kolby Cooper, Ernest, Koe Wetzel and Green. In addition, DJ Rock kept the crowd energized in between the live acts. Hosting some notable rising country stars in country music, the festival had an enormous turnout considering it was its first year.
The rodeo’s appeal was not limited to just Athens — it attracted individuals from all across the state. Hailing from all parts of Georgia, thousands parked at the fairgrounds and began tailgating at noon.
Brooks Walker, a student at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College, traveled all the way from Tifton, Georgia for the rodeo.
“I’ve had fun at the tailgate and am excited for the concert and just being in Athens in general,” Walker said.
Walker made a three-hour journey to attend the rodeo, along with many of his close friends from South Georgia. He and his friends began tailgating when the fairgrounds opened its parking lot at noon, along with many other dedicated rodeo-goers.
However, a large part of the crowd was made up of local faces. Many Athens natives and University of Georgia students were in attendance.
Lauren Boling, a sophomore at UGA, attended the rodeo with some fellow students. Boling had just arrived at the festival as the concert started, but had been anticipating it for months.
“I got my tickets in May,” Boling said. “We’re all just super excited and have been looking forward to the rodeo for a while.”
Boling was most excited to see Green perform at the end of the night, and she wasn’t alone.A majority of attendees seemed to be most excited about Green’s performance as well. However, Walker said he was most excited for Koe Wetzel.
No matter the artist, the crowd was rowdy and dancing to the country hits tirelessly into the late hours of the night. The Georgia Rodeo’s debut has already built a strong foundation on which to build years of rodeos and live country music in the future.