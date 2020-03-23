Many gyms in Athens are halting their normal operations to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
For some, releasing some endorphins during this difficult time might be a way to manage physical and mental stress. For this reason, many fitness facilities in Athens are providing online, at-home workouts for those who want to maintain an exercise routine while social distancing.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of gyms and workout studios providing digital workout resources to use during temporary gym closures brought on by COVID-19.
Anytime Fitness
Athens’ Anytime Fitness’ location has closed its doors until April 7 in response to Athens-Clarke County officials’ mandated containment effort, according to a March 19 Facebook post.
However, the fitness studio will offer at-home workouts requiring no equipment on their Facebook page beginning Monday, March 22. The facility also encourages people to download the Anytime Fitness app, which contains a variety of at-home workouts for users.
Pūrvelo
Pūrvelo Athens announced in an Instagram post on March 15 that the studio will pause “the epic dance party” and suspend its regular class schedule until further notice.
Since closing, studio manager Maxine Clifford has been posting arm workouts on Pūrvelo’s Instagram page. The arm exercises mimic the weighted routines performed in Pūrvelo’s full-body, rhythmic spin classes.
“I started the arm track of the day to provide our riders with a familiar way to stay active and connected to the pūr community,” Clifford said. “It is so important at a time like this that we continue to move our bodies for both our physical and mental health.”
Orange Theory Fitness
Both Orange Theory Fitness locations in Athens announced a two-week closure on their individual Facebook pages on March 16. The studios hope to reopen their doors on March 30, though the date is subject to change.
Orange Theory Fitness coaches are uploading at-home workouts on the gym’s official website every day. These routines are approximately 30 minutes in length and do not require any special equipment. No Orange Theory membership is required to access these workouts.
Crunch Fitness
Crunch Fitness’ Athens location announced in a March 19 Instagram post that it will close until April 7. While closed, Crunch Fitness employees will conduct continuous cleaning procedures to prepare the gym for its re-opening.
Crunch is opening up free access to its streaming service, Crunch Live, to all of its members. This service contains 85+ online workouts inspired by Crunch’s most popular fitness classes. Existing members can access the service for free. Ten-day free trials are also available, as well as monthly subscriptions of $9.99 a month or annual subscriptions of $90 a year.
Fuel Hot Yoga
Fuel Hot Yoga Athens announced on its Facebook page that it will close its doors until March 29.
“Everything we practice on our mat must now be taken off the mat and put into practice in our lives, no matter how difficult it is,” founder Joline Conine said in the Facebook post.
For the time being, Fuel Hot Yoga is offering free online classes via Vimeo, as well as on it’s Instagram page. In addition, the studio will be live streaming classes via the Zoom Meeting app. Participants can register online via the Fuel Hot Yoga App.
Pure Barre
Pure Barre Athens will temporarily close in order to “ensure the health and safety of our community both in and outside of the studio,” according to a Facebook post published on March 16.
The studio did not mention when its official reopening will take place. In the meantime, Pure Barre will livestream free classes for members with active Pure Barre packages. For non-members, these streaming services are $29 per week.
Pure Barre Athens will team up with Pure Barre Tallahassee to stream two live classes per day in their joint Facebook group. These classes will not require any equipment.
